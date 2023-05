Photos: Jazz Fest 2023 second weekend

Mahmoud Chouki at Jazz Fest - May 4, 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Donald Harrison, Jr. at Jazz Fest - May 4, 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Aurora Nealand at Jazz Fest - May 4, 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Meschiya Lake at Jazz Fest - May 4, 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

DK Harrell at Jazz Fest - May 4, 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jo-El Sonnier Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Ronnie Lamarque set during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Leon Bridges Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Santana Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Chris Granger Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

DJ Shub Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Banu Gibson Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Ram from Haiti Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Buddy Guy Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Astral Project Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Cheyenne Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Timbuktu Warriors Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Cheyenne Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Tommy Sancton's New Orleans Legacy Band Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Family and friends of Walter Wolfman Washington pay tribute to him during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Original Four Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

VIP Ladies Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Original Four Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

One Mind Brass Band Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Original Four Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Original Four Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

RAM interviewed by Maryse Dejean Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Flag Boy Giz Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Blato Zlato Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Flag Boy Giz Jazz Fest day 4 on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the II Song Partis Band Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Big Chief Bird & the Young Hunters during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Arhoolie Records discussion during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Carnival Exhibit in the kids area during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Gerald French & the Original Tuxedo Jazz Band Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Savoy Family Cajun Band during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

David and Lisa dance during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

7th Ward Creole Hunters Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Wild Mohicans during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

7th Ward Creole Hunters Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Lafayette LA Legends interview during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Lafayette LA Legends interview during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Lafayette LA Legends interview during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Lafayette LA Legends interview during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Lafayette LA Legends interview during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Lafayette LA Legends interview during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Lafayette LA Legends interview during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Lafayette LA Legends interview during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Amanda Shaw during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Pine Leaf Boys Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Mark Braud's New Orleans Jazz Giants Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Lady Rollers SA&PC parade during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Puerto Rican Vejigante Parade Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

New Breed Brass Band during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Irma Thomas during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Old & Nu Style Fellas during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Big Chief Juan & Jockimo's Groove during Jazz Fest 2023 day 5 on May 5, 2023. photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jon Batiste's set at Jazz Fest on day 5 of the festival on May 5, 2023. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Blato ZlatoBlato Zlato on the Lagniappe Stage. Photo by Michael White.

Corey Ledet Zydeco on the Fais Do Do Stage. Photo by Michael White.

Puerto Rican Vejigante Parade with La Casa de la Plena Tito Matos. Photo by Michael White.

Mahmoud Chouk on the Lagniappe Stage. Photo by Michael White.

Meschiya Lake & the Little Big Horns in the Blues Tent. Photo by Michael White.

Irma Thomas at the Roadmasters' Tribute to Walter Wolfman Washington with Special Guests in the Blues Tent. Photo by Michael White.

Jon Cleary at the Roadmasters' Tribute to Walter Wolfman Washington with Special Guests in the Blues Tent. Photo by Michael White.

Deacon John at the Roadmasters' Tribute to Walter Wolfman Washington with Special Guests in the Blues Tent. Photo by Michael White.

Haitian Rara: Members of RAM from Haiti on the Allison Miner Stage with interviewer: Maryse Dejean. Photo by Michael White.

The Slick Skillet Serenaders in the Economy Hall Tent. Photo by Michael White.

Cha Wa on the Congo Square Stage. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

