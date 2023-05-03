Photos: WWOZ Piano Night 2023

Published on: May 3rd, 2023

Check out these wonderful pictures from a sold out WWOZ Piano Night on Monday, May 1, 2023 at House of Blues! Thank you to everyone who came out to support WWOZ at our flagship annual fundraiser. Very special thanks to our volunteer photographers Marc PoKempner, Sarah Kehoe, and Harold Spinner III for capturing these moments. More photos to come soon!

Piano Night, Photography
Cole Williams, Murf Reeves, T.R. Johnson

