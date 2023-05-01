Celebrating Arhoolie Records on WWOZ & at Jazz Fest

WWOZ and Jazz Fest are celebrating Arhoolie Records this week! Both 'OZ and the festival have a long association with Arhoolie.

This weekend, check out the photo exhibit in Grandstand at Jazz Fest highlighting the work of Arhoolie Records founder Chris Scrachwitz. On Friday, John Leopold will interview Quint Davis, CJ Chenier, Lars Edegran, and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation's Archivist, Rachel Lyons, at the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage starting at noon.

And on Tuesday, May 2, tune in to WWOZ from 11am-2pm CT as we air a special live broadcast of rare archival recordings of Chris Scrachwitz guest hosting on WWOZ in the early 1980s. These shows feature Jerry Brock as the engineer and took place at our first studio above Tipitina's. These recordings, showcasing Arhoolie Records, are courtesy of the Archive of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation.

If you missed it when this aired live, hear it now on our 2-week archive at this link!