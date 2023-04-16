Johnny Jackson, Jr. Gospel Is Alive! celebration to be held May 1

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s Johnny Jackson Jr. Gospel Is Alive! Celebration presented by Peoples Health will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 from 9-11am at the Franklin Avenue Baptist Church (2515 Franklin Avenue). The concert is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Learn more at gospelisalive.com.

Talent for this year’s celebration includes Bobby Jones and the Nashville Super Choir, Shades of Praise Gospel Choir, and the New Orleans Council on Aging Gospel Choir.

The Johnny Jackson Jr. Gospel Is Alive! Celebration presented by Peoples Health is the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation’s annual educational workshop and outreach program for youth and senior citizens in the New Orleans area. The concert has been named in honor of one of its biggest proponents, Johnny Jackson, Jr., a longtime member of the board of directors of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation, as well as a former New Orleans City Council member and former Louisiana State Representative. Past headliners have included Rance Allen, CeCe Winans, The Clark Sisters, Shirley Caesar, and more.

The 2023 Gospel Is Alive! Honorees are Watson Memorial Teaching Ministries Mass Choir, Shades of Praise Gospel Choir, and Dr. Jermaine G. Landrum.