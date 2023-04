Photos: French Quarter Fest 2023

French Quarter Fest 40th anniversary kickoff parade - April 13, 2023. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback.

Steamboat Natchez and audience along the river on the first day of French Quarter Fest with Damond Jacob - April 13, 2023. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback.

Beth Arroyo Utterback and photographer Demian Roberts in the streets at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback.

New Birth Brass Band in the streets at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback.

Crawfish crawling out of the river at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback.

Beth Arroyo Utterback and AJ Rodrigue at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback.

WWOZ photographer Michele Goldfarb at work at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback.

The Lilli Lewis Project at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback.

The Lilli Lewis Project at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback.

Louis Dudoussat, Beth ARroyo Utterback, Damond Jacob, Dee Lindsey, and Kermit Ruffins at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback.

Mango Freeze booth at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback.

First day of French Quarter Fest with Beth Arroyo Utterback, Beau Royster, Dee Lindsey, and Murf Reeves - April 13, 2023. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback.

First day of French Quarter Fest in the studio with Beth Arroyo Utterback, Louis Dudoussat, Sally Young, Maryse Dejean, Dave Ankers, and Leslie Cooper - April 13, 2023. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback.

WWOZ artist liaison Dee Lindsey on the first day of French Quarter Fest - April 13, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Beth Arroyo Utterback trades photos with Michele Goldfarb on the first day of French Quarter Fest - April 13, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Beth Arroyo Utterback and Louis Dudoussat on the first day of French Quarter Fest - April 13, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Working at the Mango Freeze booth on the first day of French Quarter Fest - April 13, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Murf Reeves and Dee Lindsey on the first day of French Quarter Fest - April 13, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Dancing to Gerard Delafose at the first day of French Quarter Fest - April 13, 2023. Photo by Bill Sasser.

Gerard Delafose at the first day of French Quarter Fest - April 13, 2023. Photo by Bill Sasser.

French Quarter Fest, Jackson Sq

French Quarter Fest, Iguanas

French Quarter Fest, Iguanas

French Quarter Fest-GEStage-TubaSkinny

French Quarter Fest-Babineaux Sisters Band

French Quarter Fest-Babineaux Sisters Band

French Quarter Fest-Gerald Delafose Zydeco Gators 2

Kermit Ruffins at French Quarter Fest - April 13, 2023. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Frenchy paints at French Quarter Fest - April 13, 2023. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Slugger at French Quarter Fest - April 13, 2023. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Joe Lastie at French Quarter Fest - April 13, 2023. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Ani DiFranco at French Quarter Fest - April 13, 2023. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band at French Quarter Fest - April 13, 2023. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band at French Quarter Fest - April 13, 2023. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

Corey Ledet at French Quarter Fest - April 13, 2023. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

John Boutte at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Gal Holiday & the Honky Tonk Revue at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Bill Sasser.

Gal Holiday & the Honky Tonk Revue at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Bill Sasser.

Kyle Roussel at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Kickoff parade at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Promo for Creole Tomato Fest at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Homer Plessy Marching Band at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Giant crawfish at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Kickoff parade at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Baby Dolls at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Mahogany Brass Band at the kickoff parade at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Audience at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Fess security at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Festival goers enjoying handgrenades at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Giant crawfish at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Enjoying crawfish at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Enjoying Mango Freeze at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Signed hat at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Poisson Rouge at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Poisson Rouge at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Poisson Rouge at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Louisiana's Leroux at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Louisiana's Leroux at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Gerard Delafose at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Gerard Delafose at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Chubby Carrier at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Babineaux Sisters at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Babineaux Sisters at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Babineaux Sisters at French Quarter Fest - April 14, 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Dancing to Palmetto Bug Stompers at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Palmetto Bug Stompers at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Troy Sawyer at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Artwork of Tarriona "Tank" Ball, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, and Irma Thomas at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Bonerama at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Wendell Brunious at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Wendell Brunious at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

T Marie & Bayou Juju at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

T Marie & Bayou Juju at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

T Marie & Bayou Juju at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Lyle Werner with T Marie & Bayou Juju at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Tricia Boutte at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Tricia Boutte at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Grilling at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

George Porter, Jr. at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Robin Barnes at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Robin Barnes at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Anais St. John at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Anais St. John at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jackson Square during French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Entrance at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

WWOZ shirt spotted at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Samantha Fish at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Samantha Fish at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Samantha Fish at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Samantha Fish at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Samantha Fish at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Amanda Shaw at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Amanda Shaw at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Amanda Shaw at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Amanda Shaw at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Audience loving Amanda Shaw at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Bruce Daigrepont at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Bruce Daigrepont at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Bruce Daigrepont at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Christian Serpas & Ghost Town at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Erica Falls at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Erica Falls at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Erica Falls at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Original New Orleans Po Boys booth at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Goodfellas Seafood & Po-Boys booth at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Happy festival attendee with the statues along the riverfront at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Damond Jacob and Dee Lindsey at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Happy festival attendees at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Happy festival attendees at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Happy festival attendees at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Happy festival attendees at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Happy festival attendees at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Jason Ricci at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Joe Krown at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Lynn Drury at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Margie Perez with Muevelo at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Margie Perez with Muevelo at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Samantha Fish at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Samantha Fish at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Samantha Fish at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Seva Venet at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Seva Venet at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Tim Laughlin at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Waylan Thibodeaux's drummer decked out in WWOZ hat at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Waylan Thibodeaux at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Waylan Thibodeaux at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Bon Bon Vivant at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Bill Sasser.

Bon Bon Vivant at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Bill Sasser.

Bon Bon Vivant at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Bill Sasser.

Bon Bon Vivant at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Bill Sasser.

Bon Bon Vivant at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Bill Sasser.

T Marie & Bayou Juju at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Bill Sasser.

Jonny Campos of Lost Bayou Ramblers makes his way through the French Quarter Fest crowd after a late flight delayed half the band's arrival to the Chevron Stage on April 16, 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Jamil Sharif at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Lost Bayou Ramblers (full band!) at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Lost Bayou Ramblers (half/sub band!) at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Packed audience for Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Charlie Gabriel at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Charlie Gabriel at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Charlie Gabriel at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Band in Dutch Alley during French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Wanda Rouzan at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Audience enjoying Dwayne Dopsie at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Dwayne Dopsie at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Dwayne Dopsie at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Lena Prima at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Lena Prima at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Paulin Brothers at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Chris Owens club during French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Andy J. Forest Band at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Royal Street during French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Doreen Ketchens at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Brass band in Jackson Square during French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Dance team on Decatur during French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Welcome to Jackson Square sign at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Leroy Jones and Katja Toivola at French Quarter Fest - April 16, 2023. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Alex McMurray Band at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Amanda Shaw at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Amanda Shaw at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Beau Bayou at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Beau Bayou at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Higher Heights at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

T Marie & Bayou Juju at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Tricia Boutte at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Tricia Boutte at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Tricia Boutte at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Tricia Boutte at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Ingrid Lucia at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Shake 'Em Up Jazz Band at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by BIll Sasser.

Shake 'Em Up Jazz Band at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by BIll Sasser.

Jeffery Broussard at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Trumpet at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Jeffery Broussard's accordion at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Flag Boy Giz at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Andre Bohren at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Andrew Baham at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Bonerama at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Eddie Monie at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Charlie Gabriel at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Ernie Vincent at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Gerard Delafose & the Zydeco Gators at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Haruka Kikuchi at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Brass Band in Jackson Square during French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Gerald French at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

James Andrews at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Jennifer Jones at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Joe Lastie at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

John Boutte at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Lena Prima at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Leroy Jones at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Lilli Lewis at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Louis Ford at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Maggie Koerner at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Musa Eubanks Vita Manuel at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Nancy Ochsenschlager and Tricia Boutte at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Norman Caesar at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Oscar Rossignoli at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Ricky Caesar at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Roderick Paulin at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Sabine Connection at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Tricia Boutte at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Shannon Powell at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Tricia Boutte at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Troy Sawyer & Elementz at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Wendell Brunious at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Demian Roberts.

Jourdan Thibodeaux at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jourdan Thibodeaux at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Marina Orchestra at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Marina Orchestra at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Marina Orchestra at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Dennis Woltering ready for Bucktown All-Stars at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Bucktown All-Stars at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Bucktown All-Stars at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Lunchtime at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Soul Brass Band hat and a green mustache styling guy at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

John Mooney at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

John Mooney at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

WWOZ broadcast truck at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Leroy Jones at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Dr. Sick & the Late Greats at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Dr. Sick & the Late Greats at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Dr. Sick & the Late Greats at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

WWOZ banner on the fence at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Storyville Stompers Brass Band at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Enjoying crawfish at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Creole String Beans at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Creole String Beans at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Enjoying crawfish at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

21st Century Brass Band at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

21st Century Brass Band at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Preston Frank & the Frank Family Band at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Julie Bonck and WWOZ host Jim Hobbs dance to Preston Frank & the Frank Family Band at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Preston Frank & the Frank Family Band at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Eric Heigle with Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Louis Michot with Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Eric Heigle with Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Lost Bayou Ramblers make it work at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jackson Square All-Stars at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Sarah Kehoe.

David Bandrowski at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Sarah Kehoe.

Slick Skillet Serenaders at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Sarah Kehoe.

Pan-American Life Insurance Group Stage along the Mississippi River at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Sarah Kehoe.

Jennifer Jones at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Sarah Kehoe.

Chevron Stage at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Sarah Kehoe.

Busker on Royal Street during French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Sarah Kehoe.

Buskers on Royal Street during French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Sarah Kehoe.

A painter on Royal Street during French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Sarah Kehoe.

Disco ball on Royal Street balcony, French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Sarah Kehoe.

School band awaits their turn to play at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Sarah Kehoe.

Royal Street balcony dressed for French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Sarah Kehoe.

French Quarter Fest banner stretches over Royal Street 2023. Photo by Sarah Kehoe.

Spy Boy Honey with Cha Wa at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Spy Boy Honey with Cha Wa at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Charlie Gabriel at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb

Shannon Powell with Charlie Gabriel at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb

Jon Cleary at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb

Jon Cleary at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb

Charlie Halloran with Jon Cleary at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb

Jourdan Thibodeaux at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb

Jourdan Thibodeaux at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb

Jourdan Thibodeaux at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb

Jourdan Thibodeaux at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb

Fun audience costumes at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb

Audience at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb

Audience at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb

French Quarter Fest shirt/merch 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb

Audience at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb

Horses on Decatur at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb

Dwayne Dopsie takes a selfie with a fan at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Aimee, Bill DeTurk, and Nancy Ochsenschlager at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Pam Fortner at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michele Goldfarb

Kid Chocolate at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Katherine Johnson.

Kid Chocolate at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Katherine Johnson.

Kid Chocolate at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Katherine Johnson.

Kid Chocolate at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Katherine Johnson.

Kid Chocolate at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Katherine Johnson.

Kid Chocolate at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Katherine Johnson.

Slugger at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Katherine Johnson.

Slugger at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Katherine Johnson.

Slugger at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Katherine Johnson.

Tank & the Bangas at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Katherine Johnson.

Irma Thomas at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Tom Pumphret.

Bag of Donuts at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Tom Pumphret.

Irma Thomas at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Tom Pumphret.

Irma Thomas at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Tom Pumphret.

Corey Ledet at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Tom Pumphret.

Big audience at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Tom Pumphret.

Engaged audience at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Tom Pumphret.

Bag of Donuts at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Tom Pumphret.

Crowd going wild for Bag of Donuts at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Tom Pumphret.

Rosie Ledet at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Rosie Ledet at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Rosie Ledet at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Lynn Drury at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Lynn Drury at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Rain delay at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Rain delay at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Rain delay at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Dee Lindsey waits out the rain delay at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Chevron Stage rain delay at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Food booths rain delay at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Rain delay at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Abita Stage rain delay at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

A pelican carries on over the Mississippi River during French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Sevet Vena String Band at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Saquenon Kone at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Saquenon Kone at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Saquenon Kone at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Saquenon Kone at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Bruce Daigrepont at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Waylon Thibodeaux at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Loyola University Contemporary Ensemble at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

New Orleans Nightcrawlers at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

New Orleans Nightcrawlers at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

New Orleans Nightcrawlers at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.

Jon Cleary at French Quarter Fest 2023. Photo by Michael White.