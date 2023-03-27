Photos: Treme Creole Gumbo and Congo Square Rhythms Fests 2023

Published on: March 27th, 2023

A few photo highlights from a beautiful Treme Creole Gumbo Fest and Congo Square Rhythms Festival over the weekend! These festivals, presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, take place concurrently in Armstrong Park each March. 

Special thanks to our volunteer photographers Michele Goldfarb and Michael White for these shots.

Topic tags: 
Photography

