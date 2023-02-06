International Clash Day on WWOZ

February 7 is International Clash Day, which is celebrated by noncommercial radio stations around the globe -- so just for fun, WWOZ is joining in. Tune in midnight tonight as WWOZ show hosts pay tribute to one of their favorite bands. This special broadcast will be on till 6am CT.

Did you know the Clash covered "Junco Partner?" That Professor Longhair had been scheduled to open up for The Clash on tour? That Lee Dorsey opened for them at A Warehouse on Tchoupitoulas?

If you can't stay up that late, check it out later on our 2-week archive!