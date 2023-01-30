French Quarter Fest celebrates 40 years w/50+ musical debuts, fireworks, parade + more

The non-profit French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) announce the 40th anniversary of French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron, April 13-16, 2023! French Quarter Fest is the largest free festival and showcase of Louisiana music, food, and culture. The festival takes place across venues and stages in the French Quarter neighborhood. This year’s fest invites locals and visitors to reconnect with the flavors of regional cuisine from more than 60 local restaurants, dance to the beat of 270+ Louisiana acts on 20 stages, and enjoy special events that celebrate our unique city. The festival will operate from 11am-8pm each day of the event.

Opening day of French Quarter Fest will close with a bang as the legendary Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans closes out the Chevron Stage and fireworks light up the night’s sky on Thursday.

Remarkably, more than 50 artists will be making their French Quarter Fest debut this year, including Flagboy Giz and the Wild Tchoupitoulas, Iceman Special, Dee1, Los Güiros, Jason Neville Funky Soul Band, Michael Doucet & Lacher Prise, and many more. There's a special featured performance by The Soul Rebels with Big Freedia this year, as well. Other returning favorites include Ani DiFranco, Tank & the Bangas, John Boutte, Sweet Crude, Robin Barnes & the Fiyabirds, Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, and MANY others.

Attendees can experience Louisiana legends in the streets of the Quarter each night of festival, thanks to the return of the Chevron Evening Concert Series, which returns in 2023 with Rockin' Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles, Louisiana’s LeRoux, and Erica Falls at the Chevron Stage in the Jax Brewery Lot.

The complete music schedule will be released in early March.

Food

Some come for the food, and stay for the music! Undoubtedly, the Fest’s long list of menu items has been creating its own fans for 40 years. The four-day event is home to 60 vendors, across six food sites. The 2023 French Quarter Festival Culinary Lineup returns with no shortage of flavor serving up New Orleans’ classics and modern dishes from local restaurants and chefs.

This year’s lineup includes decadent options like the Shrimp and Alligator Sausage Cheesecake and Slow Roasted Duck Po-Boy from Jacques-Imo’s, Crabby Jack’s Rabbit Jambalaya, Crawfish Enchiladas with Green Chili Meat Sauce from Voleo’s and Mexican Style Street Corn and the award-winning Fried Chicken Sandwich from Southerns.

FQFI welcomes Boulevard, serving up the Boulevard Oysters with Crispy Gulf Oysters, Cream Spinach, and Crystal Aioli in their debut year. Other returning favorites include Addis Nola, Walker’s Southern Style BBQ, Patton’s, Morrow’s, and Ajun Cajun. Vaucresson’s Sausage Co., which has been a part of the French Quarter Festival journey since 1984 also returns to the lineup.

Abita Beer returns as a major sponsor of the festival; the local brewing company brings favorites like Amber, Jockamo Juicy IPA, Hard Sweet Tea, and the debut of Beeracuda. A varied menu of spirits and mixed cocktails, wine, and champagne can also be found at beverage booths around the festival ground that include Jack Daniel’s, El Jimador Tequila, Finlandia Vodka, Sonoma-Cutrer Wines, Korbel California Champagne, and new festival additions Fords Gin and Diplomático Rum.

With family in mind, a wide range of non-alcoholic beverages for fans of all ages is also offered throughout the Fest including Pepsi products and their all-new Starry. Those in need of a pick me up to keep on festin' can grab a French Market Coffee and relax in their patio cafe in JAX Brewery Lot.

Special Events, Programs, and Festival Extras

● French Quarter Festival Second-Line Kickoff Parade will take place Thursday, April 13 at 10am. The parade departs from the 200 block of Bourbon Street and makes its way to Jackson Square.

● Free dance lessons sponsored by the French Market Corporation will occur at both the Chevron Stage and the French Market Traditional Jazz Stage throughout the festival.

● On Saturday and Sunday the Chevron Children’s STEM Zone, will return to the Natchez Wharf to entertain and educate people of all ages.

The New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park Kids Stage operates just a stones throw away from the STEM Zone on both days.

● Ernie’s Schoolhouse Stage located at the Homer A. Plessy Community School features an array of up and coming musicians of middle and high school age from independent programs and school associated ensembles. This initiative, started in 2018, continues FQFI’s commitment to investing in the next generation of New Orleans’ culture bearers. Youth inclined to musical performance are provided opportunities to showcase their talents at a major music festival while learning about engaging in the live production aspect of the music industry.

● The official poster of French Quarter Fest 2023 is available for sale now at this link

FRENCH QUARTER FESTIVAL 2023 MUSIC LINEUP

* Festival debut

THURSDAY, APRIL 13, 2023

Ani DiFranco

Babineaux Sisters Band

Bag of Donuts

Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra Ernie Vincent

Gerard Delafose and The Zydeco Gators*

Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans

Joe Lastie's New Orleans Sound

Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes

Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers

Louisiana’s LeRoux

Mahogany Brass Band

Mem Shannon & The Membership

Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show

Poisson Rouge*

Preservation Brass

Roderick Paulin (REV) and The Congregation*

Slugger*

Susan Cowsill

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

The Iguanas

The Lilli Lewis Project

Tuba Skinny

FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2023

Alex McMurray and his Band

Amanda Shaw

Antoine Deil & New Orleans Misfit Power Band

Beau Bayou and the Sabine Connection*

Big Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old Men

Bon Bon Vivant

Bonerama

Debauche

Dee 1

DeJan's Olympia Brass Band Duane Bortles Band

Ecirb Müller's Twisted Dixie

Eric Johanson

Erica Falls

Flagboy Giz and The Wild Tchoupitoulas*

Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue

George Porter, Jr. & the Runnin' Pardners

Giantfunk w/Gerald French

Higher Heights Reggae Band

Ingrid Lucia

James Andrews

Jamey St Pierre and THC

Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys

John Boutté

Kings of Brass*

LeTrainiump*

Louis Ford & His New Orleans Flairs Mayumi Shara & New Orleans Jazz Letters

Mid City Aces

Muévelo

Palmetto Bug Stompers

Panorama Jazz Band

Rachel Fleetwood & Perfect Love Band*

Raw Deal*

Red Hot Brass Band

Robin Barnes & The Fiyabirds

Samantha Fish*

Secret Six Jazz Band

Slow Motion Riders

Solid Harmony-Tribute to Topsy Chapman

Sporty's Brass Band

Sweet Crude

T Marie and Bayou Juju*

The Jake Landry Band

The New Orleans Catahoulas The Revealers

The Soul Rebels ft. Big Freedia*

The Wolfe Johns Blues Band

Tom Saunders and the HOTCATS

Tommy McLain and C.C. Adcock

Treme Brass Band

Troy Sawyer and the Elementz Water Seed

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

79rs Gang

Anna Laura Quinn*

Andrew Duhon Trio

Astral Project

Audubon Charter Middle School Choir led by Davis Rogan

Banu Gibson

Barbara Shorts and Blue Jazz

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles

Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band

Charmaine Neville

Christian Serpas & Ghost Town

Chucky C & Band

Dinosaurchestra

Don Vappie & Banjo a la Créole

Flow Tribe

Fritzel’s All Star Band

Ghalia Volt

Helen Gillet & Wazozo

Jason Neville FunkySoul Band*

Joe Krown

John "Papa" Gros

Johnny J and the Hitmen

Joy Clark

Julian Primeaux

Khris Royal

Kid Simmons Jazz Band

Kristen Diable

Lawrence Cotton Legendary Experience

Leroy Jones' Original Hurricane Brass Band

Leslie Cooper and Music Street

Lisa Amos

Little Freddie King

Lynn Drury

Marc Stone

Mark Braud’s New Orleans Jazz Giants

Mark Brooks

Marty Peters and the Party Meters

Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns

Michael Doucet & Lâcher Prise

Miss Sophie Lee

Mizik Minokan: A Tribute to Damas "Fanfan" Louis

New Orleans Classic Jazz Orchestra

New Orleans Nightcrawlers

NPS African Drum & Dance Program ft Wowo Souakoli & Sidiki Conde

NPS Arrowhead Jazz Band

Onward Brass Band

Papo y Son Mandao

Patrice Fisher and Arpa

Quiana Lynell

R Project Brass Band

Rebirth Brass Band

Rosie Ledet & the Zydeco Playboys

Seguenon Kone featuring Ivorie Spectacle

Shake Em' Up Jazz Band

Shamarr Allen

Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band

Shawana Rice

Slangston Hughes and the Rimless Bentley*

Songs for Jr Rangers with Richard Scott

Sullivan Dabney's Muzik Jazz Band

Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots

The Dixie Cups

The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars

The Original Pinettes Brass Band

The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr

Tim Laughlin

Tommy Sancton's New Orleans Legacy Band

Viva La Música Kids

Washboard Chaz Blues Trio

Waylon Thibodeaux Band

Zita*

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

21st Century Brass

A.C.E. (Anderson, Chute, Easley)

And Then Came Humans

Andy J Forest Band

Bamboula 2000

Bucktown All-Stars

Cary Hudson featuring Katrina Miller & Anna Hudson

Cha Wa

Charlie Gabriel*

Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders

Creole String Beans

Cullen Landry and the Midnight Streetcar Band featuring Al "Carnival Time" Johnson

Cupid & the Dance Party Express Band

David Bandrowski & the Rhumba Defense*

Dr. Sick and the Late Greats

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

Edna Karr

Ever More Nest

George W. Carver

Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestras

Gumbeaux Juice

Halloran & The Tropicales

Happy Talk Band

Honey Island Swamp Band

Hot Club of New Orleans

Iceman Special

James Rivers Movement

Jamil Sharif

Jena McSwain Jazz Band

Jeremy Davenport

John Mooney

Johnette Downing - Louisiana Roots Music for Children

Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen

Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs

Kelly Love Jones

La Petite Mort

Lena Prima

Leroy Jones & New Orleans' Finest

Los Güiros*

Los Niños Garínagu: Manteniendo Nuestras Raíces // Garínagu Children: Preserving our Roots and Culture

Lost Bayou Ramblers

Maggie Koerner

Marina Orchestra*

Maude Caillat

Mikhala "Jazz Muffin" Iversen

Minus the Saint

Nana Sula & Asase Yaa's Songs

On the Levee Jazz Band

Paulin Brothers Jazz Band

Preston Frank & the Frank Family Band

Red Wolf Brass Band

Rhodes Spedale Tribute ft. Live Jazz Group

Rockin' Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters

Rory Danger and the Danger Dangers

Sierra Green

Songs for Jr Rangers with Sam Kuslan

Steve Pistorius & the Southern Syncopators

Storyville Stompers Brass Band

Tank and the Bangas

The New Orleans Swinging Gypsies

The NOCCA Jazz Ensemble

The Original Tuxedo Jazz Band

The Pfister Sisters

The Song Dogs

Tiffany Pollack & Co.

Tiny Dinosaur

Tonya Boyd-Cannon

Tyron Benoit Band

Wanda Rouzan and a Taste of New Orleans

We are Trained Professional

