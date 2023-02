Abita Springs Busker Fest returns to the Abita Trailhead on April 2! This year's lineup includes Max & the Martians, Jacky Blair & the Hot Biscuits, Secret Six Jazz Band, Jump Hounds, The Deslondes, and Tuba Skinny. The festival will also feature Abita beer, food, art vendors, and more! This is a family friendly festival with free admission. Details can be found at this link.