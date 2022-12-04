WWOZ celebrates 42 years

42 years ago today WWOZ was awarded its federal broadcast license - the only caveat was that it had to be on the air within 24 hours! Since the station had no physical base at the time, program hosts taped shows at home and rushed them to the transmitter to get them on the air.

That’s when WWOZ was born and became instantly dedicated to giving airplay to authentic New Orleans music. No one could have predicted the worldwide, multi-platform success WWOZ has become, or the path we took to get here. Whether we were broadcasting from the beer storage room above Tipitina’s, the Treehouse in Armstrong Park, or from our current French Market home, we have remained true to our mission to be the worldwide voice, archive, and flag-bearer of New Orleans culture and musical heritage.

We would like to thank the countless incredible musicians, shows hosts, staff, volunteers and culture bearers from the past 42 years who have helped make WWOZ what it is today. Thanks also to our generous members, funders, and sponsors who have supported us along the way. You are all True Guardians of the Groove. We are so happy that so many of you Fested in Place with us during the pandemic! WWOZ will continue to be here to keep the spirit of New Orleans alive to our worldwide audience. You can support us in that mission by becoming a member today, for our 42nd birthday, at wwoz.org/donate!

And remember, If You Can’t Live in New Orleans, Let New Orleans Live in You!

Happy Birthday WWOZ! Here's to 42 more!

Yours in the Groove,

Beth Arroyo Utterback