All Saints Day on WWOZ

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: November 1st, 2022

906 Mississippi River [Photo by Demian Roberts]

Mississippi River [Photo by Demian Roberts]
Mississippi River [Photo by Demian Roberts]

Today is All Saints Day (November 1). Some people call it the Feast of All Saints, Le Toussaint, or the Day of the Dead. The origins are religious and there are a lot of different cultural traditions associated with All Saints, especially in New Orleans. But in all of them, this is a day to remember and pay tribute to our ancestors and others who have passed.

In the spirit of All Saints, our regular WWOZ programming is pre-empted today, as the show hosts and staff are taking this day to honor and remember those who have transitioned. As you listen to these stories and songs, we invite you to join us in this spirit of reflection and remembrance.

Tune in at 90.7 FM or wwoz.org/listen/player.

Topic tags: 
In Memoriam

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2022 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.