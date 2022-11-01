All Saints Day on WWOZ

Today is All Saints Day (November 1). Some people call it the Feast of All Saints, Le Toussaint, or the Day of the Dead. The origins are religious and there are a lot of different cultural traditions associated with All Saints, especially in New Orleans. But in all of them, this is a day to remember and pay tribute to our ancestors and others who have passed.

In the spirit of All Saints, our regular WWOZ programming is pre-empted today, as the show hosts and staff are taking this day to honor and remember those who have transitioned. As you listen to these stories and songs, we invite you to join us in this spirit of reflection and remembrance.

Tune in at 90.7 FM or wwoz.org/listen/player.