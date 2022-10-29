SpookySzn Picks For This Weekend

Outside of Salem, not too many US cities do Halloween right. Over the last several years, New Orleans has quickly said "hold my beer" with inventive costumes, DJ parties and music events, packed concerts and crowded streets that tend to rival the decadent atmosphere of Mardi Gras. Here's several of my picks for a treats only experience this All Hallows Eve weekend:

- SAT, 10/29 9PM - 12AM, Sea Cave Arcade // Counter Sessions: Monthly producers showcase with SGs Prospek & Lucas Wylie. Costumes encouraged and $5 all you can play arcade games while listening to the soundscapes of the Bag Season Records collective.

- SAT, 10/29, 9PM - 1AM, Zony Mash Beer Project // Pell-O-Ween: Pell's first New Orleans headlining show in over 3 years with performances by Antwigadee!, Dear Silas, lil jodeci, Boyfriend and glbl wrmng as well as a private screening and performance of his new single & video "Cruel." Sip on the limited edition "Cruel Pop", a collab between Pell & Zony Mash Beer Project exclusively at this event.

- SAT, 10/29, 10PM - 2AM, Cafe Istanbul // Spüktopia: an extraterrestrial experience & costume party as musician/visual artist BLÜ celebrates her birthday along with the Purveyor of Good Vibes $LEAZY EZ and sounds by DJ Hunnybee, D1ME and KUSHTRIM. First 50 ppl to arrive will receive a cash gift card.

- SUN, 10/30, 4PM - 12AM, UNO Amphitheater // Earth Fest: “The Return To The Spiritual Grounds of New Orleans” with both vendors and performances from Jaelox, Yamalisan, High Heal Doula, Scarab Shabazz, Cavalier, Aisha Raquel, Godlee, etc. Free admission for children under 10 yrs old, 10 yrs old & over $5 admission, and $20 for adults at the gate.