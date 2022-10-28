Photos: Black Men of Labor 2022

Published on: October 28th, 2022

This year, the Black Men of Labor (BMOL) decided to substitute their annual parade for a global ecumenical service, an event driven by BMOL's ongoing efforts to recognize the past and appreciate the importance of paying it forward.

BMOL President Fred Johnson wrote that "...we cannot control the diseases (covid, monkeypox, ebola, hypertension, diabetes), however, we can control how we recognize those impacted by the diseases with our ecumenical service and in the spirit of New Orleans brass band funeral procession tradition.

We humbly acknowledge and pay respect to those that were not able to funeralize their loved ones, whether due to covid or any other diseases that consistently afflict our community."

These are photos from the brass band funeral procession on Sunday, October 23, 2022. To see more from this event and photographer MJ Mastrogiovanni, check out Sunday Inside The Ropes.

Keep up with all the latest in New Orleans' second line culture, social aid & pleasure clubs, brass band, Black Masking Indian, and Baby Doll events at WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets, all at wwoz.org/streets.

Topic tags: 
Photography, Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2022 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.