Rhythm Room 10/21/22

1 Boiling Pot The Winston Brothers 03:12 Colemine & Karma Chief Starter Pack
2 My God Has A Telephone The Flying Stars Of Brooklyn NY (Aaron Frazer) 02:56 Colemine & Karma Chief Starter Pack
3 Ancestors Miko Marks & The Resurrectors 04:31 Our Country
4 If It's Really Got To Be This Way Arthur Alexander 04:02 Lonely Just Like Me
5 I Am I Said Bunny Scott 03:55 To Love Somebody (Expanded Version)
6 I'll Drop Everything and Come Running Candi Staton 02:51 Candi Staton
7 Whole Lot of Shakin' in My Heart (Since I Met You) Smokey Robinson & the Miracles 02:44 The 35th Anniversary Collection, Disc 2
8 Said I Wasn't Gonna Tell Nobody Sam & Dave 02:40 Sweat 'N' Soul Anthology (1965-1971), Disc 2
9 Drop on In Mable John 03:00 Stay Out of the Kitchen
10 Masterpiece Temptations, The 04:25 Emperors of Soul, Disc 4
11 Lottery Ticket Kat Eaton 03:56
12 You Bill Withers 05:21 +'Justments
13 Enough Said Kinny Quantic Soul Orchestra, The 04:35 Idle Forest Of Chit Chat
14 One Man's Freedom is Another Man's Dream Swamp Dogg 05:22 Resurrection
15 The Pile feat. Cleveland Watkiss (Radio Edit) Scrimshire 04:29
16 Friends Sault 03:58 7
17 01 Mr Shmingle Bangle copy The Filthy Six 04:39
18 Natural Mystic (Original Edit) Soothsayers 06:33 advance single
19 See Line Woman feat. Tracy Wannomae Meshell Ndegeocello 05:52 For A Sovereign Soul
20 Heritage feat. Anthony Joseph Mop Mop 04:56 Mop Mop
21 Word on the Street Youngblood Brass Band 06:18 Word on the Street
22 E.U. - Cabbage patch E.U. - Cabbage patch 04:39 Washington go go sound attack Vol II
23 Consolation Blues The Killer Meters 04:37 Breakin' Out!
24 Who'd She Cool? Ohio Players 04:33 Gold
25 Soul Power Kokolo 04:32 Heavy Hustling
26 I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor Baby Charles 04:29 Baby Charles
27 Wantme2stay (feat. Uche Ndubizu, Branford Marsalis & Larry Graham) Bootsy Collins 04:04 The Power of the One
28 Let's Straighten It Out O.V. Wright 03:52 That's How Strong My Love Is