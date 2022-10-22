Rhythm Room 10/21/22

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: October 22nd, 2022
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Boiling Pot The Winston Brothers 03:12 Colemine & Karma Chief Starter Pack
2 My God Has A Telephone The Flying Stars Of Brooklyn NY (Aaron Frazer) 02:56 Colemine & Karma Chief Starter Pack
3 Ancestors Miko Marks & The Resurrectors 04:31 Our Country
4 If It's Really Got To Be This Way Arthur Alexander 04:02 Lonely Just Like Me
5 I Am I Said Bunny Scott 03:55 To Love Somebody (Expanded Version)
6 I'll Drop Everything and Come Running Candi Staton 02:51 Candi Staton
7 Whole Lot of Shakin' in My Heart (Since I Met You) Smokey Robinson & the Miracles 02:44 The 35th Anniversary Collection, Disc 2
8 Said I Wasn't Gonna Tell Nobody Sam & Dave 02:40 Sweat 'N' Soul Anthology (1965-1971), Disc 2
9 Drop on In Mable John 03:00 Stay Out of the Kitchen
10 Masterpiece Temptations, The 04:25 Emperors of Soul, Disc 4
11 Lottery Ticket Kat Eaton 03:56
12 You Bill Withers 05:21 +'Justments
13 Enough Said Kinny Quantic Soul Orchestra, The 04:35 Idle Forest Of Chit Chat
14 One Man's Freedom is Another Man's Dream Swamp Dogg 05:22 Resurrection
15 The Pile feat. Cleveland Watkiss (Radio Edit) Scrimshire 04:29
16 Friends Sault 03:58 7
17 01 Mr Shmingle Bangle copy The Filthy Six 04:39
18 Natural Mystic (Original Edit) Soothsayers 06:33 advance single
19 See Line Woman feat. Tracy Wannomae Meshell Ndegeocello 05:52 For A Sovereign Soul
20 Heritage feat. Anthony Joseph Mop Mop 04:56 Mop Mop
21 Word on the Street Youngblood Brass Band 06:18 Word on the Street
22 E.U. - Cabbage patch E.U. - Cabbage patch 04:39 Washington go go sound attack Vol II
23 Consolation Blues The Killer Meters 04:37 Breakin' Out!
24 Who'd She Cool? Ohio Players 04:33 Gold
25 Soul Power Kokolo 04:32 Heavy Hustling
26 I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor Baby Charles 04:29 Baby Charles
27 Wantme2stay (feat. Uche Ndubizu, Branford Marsalis & Larry Graham) Bootsy Collins 04:04 The Power of the One
28 Let's Straighten It Out O.V. Wright 03:52 That's How Strong My Love Is

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2022 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.