Rhythm Room 10/21/22

1 Boiling Pot The Winston Brothers 03:12 Colemine & Karma Chief Starter Pack

2 My God Has A Telephone The Flying Stars Of Brooklyn NY (Aaron Frazer) 02:56 Colemine & Karma Chief Starter Pack

3 Ancestors Miko Marks & The Resurrectors 04:31 Our Country

4 If It's Really Got To Be This Way Arthur Alexander 04:02 Lonely Just Like Me

5 I Am I Said Bunny Scott 03:55 To Love Somebody (Expanded Version)

6 I'll Drop Everything and Come Running Candi Staton 02:51 Candi Staton

7 Whole Lot of Shakin' in My Heart (Since I Met You) Smokey Robinson & the Miracles 02:44 The 35th Anniversary Collection, Disc 2

8 Said I Wasn't Gonna Tell Nobody Sam & Dave 02:40 Sweat 'N' Soul Anthology (1965-1971), Disc 2

9 Drop on In Mable John 03:00 Stay Out of the Kitchen

10 Masterpiece Temptations, The 04:25 Emperors of Soul, Disc 4

11 Lottery Ticket Kat Eaton 03:56

12 You Bill Withers 05:21 +'Justments

13 Enough Said Kinny Quantic Soul Orchestra, The 04:35 Idle Forest Of Chit Chat

14 One Man's Freedom is Another Man's Dream Swamp Dogg 05:22 Resurrection

15 The Pile feat. Cleveland Watkiss (Radio Edit) Scrimshire 04:29

16 Friends Sault 03:58 7

17 01 Mr Shmingle Bangle copy The Filthy Six 04:39

18 Natural Mystic (Original Edit) Soothsayers 06:33 advance single

19 See Line Woman feat. Tracy Wannomae Meshell Ndegeocello 05:52 For A Sovereign Soul

20 Heritage feat. Anthony Joseph Mop Mop 04:56 Mop Mop

21 Word on the Street Youngblood Brass Band 06:18 Word on the Street

22 E.U. - Cabbage patch E.U. - Cabbage patch 04:39 Washington go go sound attack Vol II

23 Consolation Blues The Killer Meters 04:37 Breakin' Out!

24 Who'd She Cool? Ohio Players 04:33 Gold

25 Soul Power Kokolo 04:32 Heavy Hustling

26 I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor Baby Charles 04:29 Baby Charles

27 Wantme2stay (feat. Uche Ndubizu, Branford Marsalis & Larry Graham) Bootsy Collins 04:04 The Power of the One

28 Let's Straighten It Out O.V. Wright 03:52 That's How Strong My Love Is