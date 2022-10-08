Rhythm Room 10/07/22

1 Turn on Your Love Light Lonnie Mack 02:12 Memphis Wham!

2 People Get Ready Ryan Shaw 03:29 It Gets Better

3 Packing a Grip Golden Echoes 03:35 Good God: Born Again Funk

4 (Man Oh Man) I Want to Go Back The Impressions 03:13 ABC Rarities

5 Your Best Friend Doris Duke 02:50 I'm A Loser

6 Push Push Slim Batson 03:51 Massive 3: A Collection of Reggae Hits

7 the road of love [duane allman version] clarence carter 02:57 this is clarence carter/the dynamic clarence carter

8 You Can Only Do Wrong So Long Tommie Young 02:44 Shreveport Soulstress

9 I Got A Feeling George Jackson 02:22 Leavin' Your Homework Undone  In The Studio With George Jackson 1968-71

10 Soul Brother, Soul Sister The Capitols 02:57 People Get Up: Original House Party Funk & Get Down Jazz

11 A Matter of Time Los Lobos 03:49 Just Another Band from East L.A.: A Collection, Disc 1

12 Neighbor Song Lake Street Dive 04:32 Lake Street Dive/Fun Machine Double LP

13 Sometimes A Song Bill Withers 04:41 Making Music

14 I want you back Jazz Jamaica 04:47 Motorcity Roots

15 Shaft's Mama Charlie Whitehead 07:22 Songs To Sing - Charlie Whitehead Anthology, 1970-76

16 Down By The River Eddie Bo 04:08 Funk Food 2

17 10 Feet Tall Fat Freddy's Drop 05:26 Bays

18 Waiting In Vain Annie Lennox 05:41 Medusa

19 Live In The Light Fertile Ground 05:58 Black Is...

20 De Novo De Novo Flavia Coelho 03:37 DNA

21 E Go Betta Dele Sosimi 06:13 You No Fit Touch Am

22 What's Gone Before (Feat. Pete Wareham) Hackney Colliery Band 04:05 Collaborations: Volume One

23 Got To Get' Cha Maceo & All The King's Men 02:48 Funky Soul Brothers And Sisters: Ghetto Funk Classics & Southern Fried Soul Killers CD1

24 Theme From Beverly Hills Cop The Mighty Mocambos 03:38 45

25 Deep Down In The Dumps The Drugs 03:21 A Prescription For Mis-America

26 Groovy Lady The Meters 02:47 Zony Mash

27 My Baby's Cheating (I Sure Got The Feeling) The Bamboos Feat Fallon Williams 03:44 Rawville

28 02 - You Know You Can (Just Do Speedometer 03:38 This Is Speedometer

29 I'm Thankful (Part 1) Spanky Wilson & The Quantic Soul Orchestra 04:04 I'm Thankful

30 Don't Break This Ring Robert Cray 04:49