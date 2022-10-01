Rhythm Room 09/30/22

1 Ghost Walk copy The Mighty Mocambos 03:52
2 How_Do_I_Get_There Don Bryant 03:57 Don't Give Up On Love
3 Time is winding up Dorothy Norwood 03:09 SuperFunk's Mission Impossible
4 He Called Me Baby Ella Washington 03:03 Dirty Laundry
5 Love And Affection Jackie Brown 02:32 Money In My Pocket CD2
6 Plea # 3 (Is It True Boy) Eleanor Grant 03:12 Blame It On The Dogg
7 Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever Four Tops 02:47 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 6: 1966
8 Push Away From The Table Herbert Hunter 02:13 Music City Soul From Nashville's Black Cats
9 Can You Take What I'm Gonna Do? Gloria Lynne 03:00 Happy And In Love (Digitally Remastered)
10 International Playboy Wilson Pickett 02:33 In Philadelphia
11 All back Ali McGuirk 03:29 Til it’s gone
12 Freedom Curtis Harding 02:44 Soul Power
13 Trouble Man Low Res; Blackwolf 03:56 Marvin Gaye's Trouble Man
14 Bluebeat & Ska Matumbi 03:08 Empire Road
15 Tears Run Down feat. Sister Wynona Carr BSC 03:38
16 Blame It On Me Boukou Groove 04:08 Let the Groove Ride
17 Going Straight Crazy (feat. Princess Shaw) Galactic 03:29 Already Ready Already
18 Boogaloo 33 (2013) Quantic & Alice Russell with The Combo Bárbaro 03:46 Moderns Grooves! 18 Explosive Nu Sounds 2005-2014
19 Simmerdown Nostalgia 77 03:28 The Sleep Walking Society
20 Love and Hate in a Different Time Gabriels 04:43 Love and Hate in a Different Time
21 Sample This Abiodun Oyewole 05:58 25 Years
22 Alegre Sam Redmore/Ellie Coleman 04:33 Universal Vibrations
23 11 - Making History Linton Kwesi Johnson 04:13 Island Anthology Cd 2
24 Sunshine (Feat Black Cracker) Professor Wouassa 06:09 Dangerous Koko!
25 This Shall Not Stand Renegade Brass Band 05:37 RBB: Rhymes, Beats & Brass
26 Clean Up Woman MARTHA HIGH & SHAOLIN TEMPLE DEFENDERS 04:35 W.O.M.A.N
27 Give Me A Chance, Pt. 1 Lee Fields 03:11 Daptone 7 Inch Singles Collection, Vol. 1
28 Checker Wrecker (Feat. Jungle Boogie & Big Tony) Lettuce 05:52 Resonate
29 Chaffeur Monica 03:22 Sister funk
30 Old School Nils Landgren Funk Unit 04:43 Unbreakable
31 Funk Is Ruling My Head Pitch & Scratch 02:58 Together
32 Sarah Smile Brother Tyrone & Everett Eglin 03:20 Cue Stick Soul