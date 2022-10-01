Rhythm Room 09/30/22

1 Ghost Walk copy The Mighty Mocambos 03:52

2 How_Do_I_Get_There Don Bryant 03:57 Don't Give Up On Love

3 Time is winding up Dorothy Norwood 03:09 SuperFunk's Mission Impossible

4 He Called Me Baby Ella Washington 03:03 Dirty Laundry

5 Love And Affection Jackie Brown 02:32 Money In My Pocket CD2

6 Plea # 3 (Is It True Boy) Eleanor Grant 03:12 Blame It On The Dogg

7 Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever Four Tops 02:47 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 6: 1966

8 Push Away From The Table Herbert Hunter 02:13 Music City Soul From Nashville's Black Cats

9 Can You Take What I'm Gonna Do? Gloria Lynne 03:00 Happy And In Love (Digitally Remastered)

10 International Playboy Wilson Pickett 02:33 In Philadelphia

11 All back Ali McGuirk 03:29 Til it’s gone

12 Freedom Curtis Harding 02:44 Soul Power

13 Trouble Man Low Res; Blackwolf 03:56 Marvin Gaye's Trouble Man

14 Bluebeat & Ska Matumbi 03:08 Empire Road

15 Tears Run Down feat. Sister Wynona Carr BSC 03:38

16 Blame It On Me Boukou Groove 04:08 Let the Groove Ride

17 Going Straight Crazy (feat. Princess Shaw) Galactic 03:29 Already Ready Already

18 Boogaloo 33 (2013) Quantic & Alice Russell with The Combo Bárbaro 03:46 Moderns Grooves! 18 Explosive Nu Sounds 2005-2014

19 Simmerdown Nostalgia 77 03:28 The Sleep Walking Society

20 Love and Hate in a Different Time Gabriels 04:43 Love and Hate in a Different Time

21 Sample This Abiodun Oyewole 05:58 25 Years

22 Alegre Sam Redmore/Ellie Coleman 04:33 Universal Vibrations

23 11 - Making History Linton Kwesi Johnson 04:13 Island Anthology Cd 2

24 Sunshine (Feat Black Cracker) Professor Wouassa 06:09 Dangerous Koko!

25 This Shall Not Stand Renegade Brass Band 05:37 RBB: Rhymes, Beats & Brass

26 Clean Up Woman MARTHA HIGH & SHAOLIN TEMPLE DEFENDERS 04:35 W.O.M.A.N

27 Give Me A Chance, Pt. 1 Lee Fields 03:11 Daptone 7 Inch Singles Collection, Vol. 1

28 Checker Wrecker (Feat. Jungle Boogie & Big Tony) Lettuce 05:52 Resonate

29 Chaffeur Monica 03:22 Sister funk

30 Old School Nils Landgren Funk Unit 04:43 Unbreakable

31 Funk Is Ruling My Head Pitch & Scratch 02:58 Together

32 Sarah Smile Brother Tyrone & Everett Eglin 03:20 Cue Stick Soul