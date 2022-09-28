Applications to perform at Jazz Fest due Oct. 1

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell (April 28 – May 7) is accepting applications for bands wishing to perform at the 2023 Festival through Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The mission of the Festival is to promote, preserve, perpetuate, and encourage the music, arts, culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana. Approximately 85% of the bands who play at the Festival are Louisiana-based performers. The selection process for the remaining slots is highly competitive.

All qualified applicants are encouraged to submit their application online before midnight on Saturday, October 1 by visiting www.nojazzfest.com/apply.

If you do not have access to the online application, press kits can be mailed or dropped off to:

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell

Attn: Music Department

365 Canal Street, Suite 2250

New Orleans, LA 70130

Festival producers request only 1 submission from each group.



Press kit must include a recording, bio, photo, press clippings, and contact information. A current email address is required if you wish to receive application status notification.