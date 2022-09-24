Rhythm Room 09/24/22

1 Tell Mama The Majestics 02:10 Here Come Da Judge

2 Hold On (Joy Is Coming) The Harlem Gospel Travelers 02:53 Look Up!

3 Nobody's Business Light Of Saba 02:00 The Magical Light Of Saba

4 I Am A Soul Little Janice 02:33 (Pzazz 034)

5 Funny Feeling Dennis Brown 03:06 Romantic Reggae

6 I'm Lonely For You Bettye Swann 02:41 Bettye Swann

7 You're The Cream Of The Crop Lee Rogers 03:01 Sock Some Love Power To Me: Rare Detroit Soul 1963-1970

8 Do The Sweetback March Wind 02:58 The Complete Stax - Volt Singles: 1972-1975, Volume 2

9 Mr Lucky Betty Wright 02:42 Rare Soul: Groove & Grind 1963-1973

10 I'm The Man To See Milt Matthews Inc. 02:16 Milt Matthews Inc.

11 Horsin' Around (stereo) Benny Gordon & The Soul Brothers 02:36 Manhattan Soul - Volume 2

12 California Lady James Kinds & Stack 04:00 Light: On The South Side

13 Hello? Goodbye! Lake Street Dive 03:35 Lake Street Dive/Fun Machine Double LP

14 Ride On Little Axe 05:25 The Wolf That House Built

15 Not Guilty Burning Spear 04:21 Freeman

16 01_Saffron Yellow Bryony Jarman-Pinto 04:15 Advance Single

17 04. Believe copy Black Merda 04:31 Believe

18 Changes Kylie Auldist 03:46 Chris Gill & Lance Ferguson Present: The Soul of Melbourne

19 Simple Life Bim Sherman 05:10 Miracle

20 Sustain DIGITAL MASTER copy Fold 02:59

21 Dilemme Lous and The Yakuza 03:08 Gore

22 Answer The Call Jimetta Rose, The Voices of Creation 06:29 How Good It Is

23 Tilibobo Sampa the Great 03:05 As Above So Below

24 Oriki Jimmy Sholanke Ken "Duro" Ifill 05:09 Nu Afro-Beat Experience

25 Ricochet (Feat. Dennis 'funkybone' Rollins) Hackney Colliery Band 04:00 Collaborations: Volume One

26 Voyage To The Bottom Of The P Mutiny 04:02 Mutiny On The Mamaship

27 I'm Coming Back To The Coming Back Osaka Monaurail 06:15 Reality For The People

28 Swamp Walk Dyke & the Blazers 05:39 Mortimer Compilation

29 Chuck Baby (Live) Chuck Brown 05:14

30 There It Is (Part1& 2) James Brown 05:51 There It Is

31 Get Your Hands Dirty Candi Staton 03:53 Who's Hurting Now?