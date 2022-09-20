Get an authentic Jazz Fest-style sign from Nan Parati

Festing In Place returns to WWOZ on September 29! You can deck out your home/yard/office in authentic Jazz Fest-style by getting your very own sign from Jazz Fest sign artist Nan Parati. For a limited time, she is making her hand-written sign services available for the general public.

Let’s do this again!

Support WWOZ AND make your living room (or your best friend, or your kids, parents, boss, backyard, dog, or favorite musician) happy with a genuine, bonafide Jazz Fest sign, the very kind she’s been making for the festival since 1985! Signs are $50 plus shipping (What? They went up! Yes! So did everything else in the world, including the signboard, the ink, the shipping supplies and the pimento cheese sandwiches she likes to eat while making the signs.) BUT! $10 of every sign will go to support WWOZ and keep the Groove grooving forward.

The standard signs are 24" wide by 18" tall and are written on yellow or white corrugated plastic (like the directional signs at Jazz Fest). When you order, let Nan know which color you prefer. And if you'd like a different size, let her know and you can work it out!

As ever, she’ll make just about anything you’d like; no vulgarities, politics or anything that another writer is known for, because she respects them, leaving that which they created to remain their own signature style.

Below are a few examples of what other people have requested. She can repeat those, or (even better!) you can make up your own saying or request!