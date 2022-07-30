Rhythm Room 07/30/22

1 In My Father's House Addis Pablo 04:29 In My Fathers House

2 Trying to Make a Hundred Holy Disciples 02:32 The Soul of Songbird (1963-1973) (Disc #2)

3 What You Gonna Do Elizabeth King 03:14 I Got a Love

4 Everbody's Talkin' Bill Withers 03:27 Just As I Am

5 We're Rolling On (Parts 1 & 2) The Impressions 04:21 ABC Rarities

6 Out on the Street Again Etta James 04:20 Come a Little Closer

7 What Is Success Allen Toussaint 03:35 What Is Success: The Scepter And Bell Recordings

8 Schoolin' and Foolin' Don Julian & The Larks 03:28 Shorty the Pimp

9 Make Your Own Good News Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra 04:28 Not in My Lifetime

10 Row Jimmy Row Judy Mowatt 06:21

11 Trouble Man (Featuring Tre Williams) The Revelations 05:11 Concrete Blues (Featuring Tre Williams)

12 When A Woman's Had Enough Shemekia Copeland 03:56 Talking To Strangers

13 Sixteen Tons Johnnie Taylor 07:05 Lifetime: A Retrospective 1956-1999 - [Disc 1 of 3]

14 Be Thankful For What You’ve Got Massive Attack 04:10 Blue Lines

15 Merkato Kibrom Birhane 05:26 Here And There

16 WhiteSplain (feat. Ms. Erica Falls) Derrick Freeman and Smokers World - 05:20

17 Better Days The Black Seeds 05:01 Fabric

18 Sorry Ain't Enough SAULT 05:00 UNTITLED (Black Is)

19 Life Feat. Linda Bloemhard Aiff 05:26 Afro Soul System

20 Human Nature Pt.2 Youngblood Brass Band 05:11 center : level : roar

21 Senorita Chuck Brown 03:55

22 Give me another joint Damn Sam the Miracle Man and the Soul Congregation 04:14 Damn Sam

23 The 1,2,3s Dojo Cuts 03:44 Dojo Cuts Featuring Roxie Ray

24 the one-eye two-step Donald Byrd - Feat. The Blackbyrds 03:19 Paint It Black

25 A Little Love Will Help East Bay Rhythm 03:57 A Little Love Will Help

26 Closer To The Spirit Eric Boss 03:28 A modern Love

27 05 - Let's Straighten It Out Gwen Mccrae 04:45 Let's Straighten It Out