WWOZ's Mardi Gras Indian Video Goes to Venice

A WWOZ video of Black Masking Indians is showing at this year's Venice Biennale, among the world's most prestigious international art exhibits. "Resistance and Resilience" is a combination of three short films produced by WWOZ Video Director Charlie Steiner, and is part of a popular, larger exhibit that showcases Mardi Gras Indians artistry and culture to the world. WWOZ is very proud that our video has been included in the Biennale, which receives over 500,000 visitors when it is held every other year.

The Exhibit is on view in the Palazzo Mora in Venice, Italy, from April 23 to November 23, 2022. In addition to the video by WWOZ, there are two full Indian suits in the presentation, one by Chief Darryl Montana of the Yellow Pocahontas, and one by Chief Howard Miller of the Creole Wild West. Additionally there are two crowns and an apron by Chief Tyrone Casby of the Mohawk Hunters, as well as aprons by Ronnel Butler, Third Chief of the 9th Ward Black Hatchet tribe. Lloyd Keeler, Spy Boy of the Apache Hunters, also contributed patches from one full suit, as well as three vintage aprons.

You can see the exhibit of Indian suits and more by clicking on this link to a virtual tour of the Palazzo Mora. Once you're in the room, you can turn around and see the various displays.

The Exhibit was curated by former WWOZ board member Ruth Sladovich Chouest, who has been promoting New Orleans Indian suits as fine art for a number of years.