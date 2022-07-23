Rhythm Room 07/23/22

1 Herm The San Francisco TKOS 02:43 Golden State Funk

2 I Earned Mine Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens 03:00 Cold World

3 Fellowship LIZZ WRIGHT 03:34 Fellowship

4 You Don't Miss our Water Brother Tyrone & Everett Eglin 03:19 Cue Stick Soul

5 Dilly Dally Toots & The Maytals 04:09 Just Like That

6 Hook Line & Sinker Dan Greer 02:39 Beale Street Soul Man: The Sounds of Memphis Sessions

7 Can't See My Way Erma Franklin 02:19 Super Soul Sister

8 Three Time Loser Don Covay 04:07 Funky Yo Yo

9 Sad Sack (Dial) Bobby Marchan 02:31 Get Back Up Again 8

10 Miss Fatback Saundra Phillips 03:09 Brown Dog 9004

11 eddy's go-go train (Murco) Eddy "G" Giles And The Jive 5 01:54 45

12 The Same Love That Made Me Laugh Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm 03:52 Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm (2017)

13 Crazy Water Was (Not Was) 04:49 Boo!

14 01_State_of_All_Things Ruby_Velle__The_Soulphonics 04:54 single

15 They Never Know The Wailing Souls 04:35 Wild Suspense

16 Red Flag Beverley Knight 03:20 Soulsville

17 Brother Pacific Express 05:01 Township Grooving - Afro Rock, Soul and Fusion from 70s South Africa

18 Who I Am Y'akoto 03:18 Mermaid Blues

19 Masters Of Greed (feat. Ruben Rodriguez and Anthony Carrillo) Rebel Tumbao 05:54 Rebel Tumbao

20 The Nod Fat Freddy's Drop 08:42 Dr. Boondigga & The Big BW

21 Purple Drink Derrick Freeman and Smokers World - WhiteSplain - 01 Purple Drink (feat. Anjelika -Jelly- Joseph) 03:06

22 Wejene Aola (feat. Kamasi Washington) Dexter Story 03:37 Wejene Aola [Ep]

23 09 TBC Music II copy TBC 04:45

24 This Is A Song Shirlean Williams & The Tempo's Band 02:59 Tramp 45 RPM Single Collection, Vol. 14

25 Give Me Some Skin James Brown 03:59 Mutha's Nature

26 funkadelic sound little beaver 02:34 miami sound _ rare funk & soul from miami, florida 1967-1974

27 Mama Feelgood [previously unreleased long version] Lyn Collins (aka The Femal Preacher) 04:23 James Brown's Original Funky Divas - DISC 2

28 Who Will the Next Fool Be Little Jimmy Tyson & The Hig.. 03:07 The Funk Project: How Good I..

29 Bad, Bad Woman Pt 1 Marie Franklin 03:15 Mighty Superfunk Vol. 6

30 Soul Soul Feeling Mighty Crowns 02:47 Funkaphonix Vol 6

31 All Night Into Day (Brown Door LP MH-6573) Marvin Holmes & Justice 03:13 Think It Over (Discography 1967-75)

32 Promised Myself SHEMEKIA COPELAND 05:20 America's Child