Rhythm Room 07/16/22

1 06. Have A Break copy Chicken Grass 02:54 Chicken Grass

2 I Shall Be Released Marion Williams 04:32 The New Message

3 Father Father Pops Staples 04:24 Father Father

4 The Wind Cries Mary Hopeton Lewis 02:36 VA-This Is Reggae-197x

5 i wouldn't treat a dog bobby blue bland 03:18 cheatin' soul and the southern dream of freedom

6 Hey Lady (Scepter LP SPS 5124) Doris Duke 05:45 Ghost Of Myself (Discography 1968-81)

7 Walk A Mile In My Shoes Willie Hightower 03:22 Leo Blokhuis Presenteert The Sound Of The South 1961-1976 CD3

8 Woman, What Do You Be Doing Eddie & Ernie 02:34 Lost Friends

9 Soul Train Roy Head 02:31 Leo Blokhuis Presenteert The Sound Of The South 1961-1976 CD3

10 Back From the Brink (Harder Than You Think) The Soul Immigrants 03:54

11 Summer in the City Bartel 03:05 The Doors of Perception, Dope Funk, Psychedelic Soul and Acid Jazz from New York City 1970-1974

12 No Use Kylie Auldist 03:53 Just Say

13 Plastic Man The Temptations 06:00 Psychedelic Soul - Disc 2

14 Brother Where Are You Ralfi Pagan 03:25 El Barrio Gangsters Latin Soul

15 Careful Horace Andy 02:59 Midnight Rocker

16 Fearless SAULT 04:10 UNTITLED (Rise)

17 08_Grits_(SD Master)01 Pieces of a Man 03:36 Made in Pieces

18 Perfectly Imperfect (feat Doc Brown) copy The Jazz Defenders 04:17

19 Cityscape slim moore and the mar-kays 04:27 Introducing

20 Kaiso Newscast Kobo Town 02:56 Jumbie In The Jukebox

21 Are U Satisfied Black Mango, Samba Touré 04:52 Quicksand

22 Atomic Dog 2017 Me'Shell NdegéOcello 06:28 Ventriloquism

23 Benefit for All (feat. Dele Sosimi) Ogún Afrobeat 05:41 Unite

24 baby don't you know mother popcorn 03:04

25 Burning Up Mutiny 04:07 Mutiny On The Mamaship

26 Soul Cake Dyke & The Blazers 10:10 We Got More Soul (The Ultimate Broadway Funk)

27 Invisible (feat Laura Vane) Flevans 03:33

28 Better Half - Original Maceo & All The King's Men 04:52 Doing Their Own Thing

29 You Don't Have Far To Go Candi Staton 04:16 His Hands

30 Jealous Guy Donny Hathaway 03:09 Live