Rhythm Room 07/16/22

1 06. Have A Break copy Chicken Grass 02:54 Chicken Grass
2 I Shall Be Released Marion Williams 04:32 The New Message
3 Father Father Pops Staples 04:24 Father Father
4 The Wind Cries Mary Hopeton Lewis 02:36 VA-This Is Reggae-197x
5 i wouldn't treat a dog bobby blue bland 03:18 cheatin' soul and the southern dream of freedom
6 Hey Lady (Scepter LP SPS 5124) Doris Duke 05:45 Ghost Of Myself (Discography 1968-81)
7 Walk A Mile In My Shoes Willie Hightower 03:22 Leo Blokhuis Presenteert The Sound Of The South 1961-1976 CD3
8 Woman, What Do You Be Doing Eddie & Ernie 02:34 Lost Friends
9 Soul Train Roy Head 02:31 Leo Blokhuis Presenteert The Sound Of The South 1961-1976 CD3
10 Back From the Brink (Harder Than You Think) The Soul Immigrants 03:54
11 Summer in the City Bartel 03:05 The Doors of Perception, Dope Funk, Psychedelic Soul and Acid Jazz from New York City 1970-1974
12 No Use Kylie Auldist 03:53 Just Say
13 Plastic Man The Temptations 06:00 Psychedelic Soul - Disc 2
14 Brother Where Are You Ralfi Pagan 03:25 El Barrio Gangsters Latin Soul
15 Careful Horace Andy 02:59 Midnight Rocker
16 Fearless SAULT 04:10 UNTITLED (Rise)
17 08_Grits_(SD Master)01 Pieces of a Man 03:36 Made in Pieces
18 Perfectly Imperfect (feat Doc Brown) copy The Jazz Defenders 04:17
19 Cityscape slim moore and the mar-kays 04:27 Introducing
20 Kaiso Newscast Kobo Town 02:56 Jumbie In The Jukebox
21 Are U Satisfied Black Mango, Samba Touré 04:52 Quicksand
22 Atomic Dog 2017 Me'Shell NdegéOcello 06:28 Ventriloquism
23 Benefit for All (feat. Dele Sosimi) Ogún Afrobeat 05:41 Unite
24 baby don't you know mother popcorn 03:04
25 Burning Up Mutiny 04:07 Mutiny On The Mamaship
26 Soul Cake Dyke & The Blazers 10:10 We Got More Soul (The Ultimate Broadway Funk)
27 Invisible (feat Laura Vane) Flevans 03:33
28 Better Half - Original Maceo & All The King's Men 04:52 Doing Their Own Thing
29 You Don't Have Far To Go Candi Staton 04:16 His Hands
30 Jealous Guy Donny Hathaway 03:09 Live