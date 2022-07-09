Rhythm Room 07/09/22

1 Ju Ju Infernal Blues Machine 03:39 Adios Amigo
2 Spirit In The Sky Dorothy Morrison 03:37 Brand New Day (Buddah LP)
3 Choice Of Colors Della Reese 03:07 Black Is Beautiful
4 The Chokin' Kind Allen Toussaint 03:23 Leo Blokhuis Presenteert The Sound Of The South 1961-1976 CD3
5 why Do Fools Fall In Love Derrick Harriott 02:32 Greatest Reggae Hits
6 That's The Way Love Is Gladys Knight & The Pips 02:36 Feelin' Bluesy
7 Ring Of Fire Ray Charles 03:08 Leo Blokhuis Presenteert The Sound Of The South 1961-1976 CD3
8 I Stayed Away Too Long Don Covay 03:19 Super Dude
9 Jessie Joe Jean Knight 02:29 Mastercuts Funk Divas CD01
10 Super Soul Clarence Nelson 02:36 Funkaphonix Vol 6
11 Mind Made Up feat. Kylie Auldist Cookin' On 3 Burners 04:15 Blind Bet
12 Do Your Thing Isaac Hayes 03:19 The Spirit Of Memphis (1962-1976) CD2 Stax Singles
13 Leave Me Alone Mia Borders 04:01 Fever Dreams
14 Sunday Morning Coming Down UB40 featuring Ali Campbell & Astro 04:53 Unprecedented
15 Disposable Society Esther Phillips 05:22 Home Is Where The Hatred Is: The Kudus Years 1971-1977
16 Smoldering Fire Ural Thomas & The Pain 03:45 The Right Time (2018)
17 04. Sister Rosetta's Train feat Princess Shaw copy Chicken Grass 04:01
18 Celestial Blues The Souljazz Orchestra 05:53 Inner Fire
19 A Day In The Life Black Merda 05:37 Renaissance
20 Rat Race Soothsayers 05:00 We Are Many
21 Vallecito Bareto 04:12 El Amor No Es Para Los Débiles
22 Boko A Ko Saltpond City Band 05:31 Boko A Ko
23 Tombstone Intro Hot 8 03:36 Tombstone
24 Here We Go The Mighty Mocambos with Mocambo Kidz 03:11 2066
25 Pushin' On (Feat Alice Russell) The Quantic Soul Orchestra 03:20 Pushin' On
26 Think THE SOUL SEARCHERS 04:48 1972 - We The People
27 Am I Your Woman ? Speedometer feat. Ria Currie 03:10 New Funk Voices
28 Genuine Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings 03:58 The kings of funk
29 Come On Home (feat. Rickey Calloway) Will Sessions 03:25 Deluxe
30 Heavy Hips The Flamingoes 03:36 Funkaphonix Vol 4
31 In Another Time Sade 05:07 Soldier Of Love