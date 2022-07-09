Rhythm Room 07/09/22

1 Ju Ju Infernal Blues Machine 03:39 Adios Amigo

2 Spirit In The Sky Dorothy Morrison 03:37 Brand New Day (Buddah LP)

3 Choice Of Colors Della Reese 03:07 Black Is Beautiful

4 The Chokin' Kind Allen Toussaint 03:23 Leo Blokhuis Presenteert The Sound Of The South 1961-1976 CD3

5 why Do Fools Fall In Love Derrick Harriott 02:32 Greatest Reggae Hits

6 That's The Way Love Is Gladys Knight & The Pips 02:36 Feelin' Bluesy

7 Ring Of Fire Ray Charles 03:08 Leo Blokhuis Presenteert The Sound Of The South 1961-1976 CD3

8 I Stayed Away Too Long Don Covay 03:19 Super Dude

9 Jessie Joe Jean Knight 02:29 Mastercuts Funk Divas CD01

10 Super Soul Clarence Nelson 02:36 Funkaphonix Vol 6

11 Mind Made Up feat. Kylie Auldist Cookin' On 3 Burners 04:15 Blind Bet

12 Do Your Thing Isaac Hayes 03:19 The Spirit Of Memphis (1962-1976) CD2 Stax Singles

13 Leave Me Alone Mia Borders 04:01 Fever Dreams

14 Sunday Morning Coming Down UB40 featuring Ali Campbell & Astro 04:53 Unprecedented

15 Disposable Society Esther Phillips 05:22 Home Is Where The Hatred Is: The Kudus Years 1971-1977

16 Smoldering Fire Ural Thomas & The Pain 03:45 The Right Time (2018)

17 04. Sister Rosetta's Train feat Princess Shaw copy Chicken Grass 04:01

18 Celestial Blues The Souljazz Orchestra 05:53 Inner Fire

19 A Day In The Life Black Merda 05:37 Renaissance

20 Rat Race Soothsayers 05:00 We Are Many

21 Vallecito Bareto 04:12 El Amor No Es Para Los Débiles

22 Boko A Ko Saltpond City Band 05:31 Boko A Ko

23 Tombstone Intro Hot 8 03:36 Tombstone

24 Here We Go The Mighty Mocambos with Mocambo Kidz 03:11 2066

25 Pushin' On (Feat Alice Russell) The Quantic Soul Orchestra 03:20 Pushin' On

26 Think THE SOUL SEARCHERS 04:48 1972 - We The People

27 Am I Your Woman ? Speedometer feat. Ria Currie 03:10 New Funk Voices

28 Genuine Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings 03:58 The kings of funk

29 Come On Home (feat. Rickey Calloway) Will Sessions 03:25 Deluxe

30 Heavy Hips The Flamingoes 03:36 Funkaphonix Vol 4

31 In Another Time Sade 05:07 Soldier Of Love