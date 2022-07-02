Rhythm Room 07/02/22

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: July 2nd, 2022
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Comin' home baby Fred Ramirez 02:59 Warner 7044
2 The old rugged cross Al green 03:31 12"
3 Go Tell It To The Mountain Peter Tosh and the Wailers 03:15 Can't Blame The Youth
4 I'm A Fool For You James Carr 02:00 The Complete Goldwax Singles Vol. 3 1967-1970
5 Go Find Yourself a Fool The Blackstones 02:54 Mellow Mood
6 Nowhere To Run Laura Nyro and LaBelle 05:09 Gonna Take A Miracle
7 (He Ain't Nothin' But) Dirt Paul Kelly 02:20 Dirt
8 Ride Your Pony Betty Harris 03:08 Mastercuts Funk Divas CD02
9 Cracked Up Over You Don Bryant 03:10 You Make Me Feel
10 London Blues Little Axe 04:38 London Blues
11 Take From Me Dojo Cuts feat. Roxie Ray 04:16 Take From Me
12 The Weight Of Hate Charles Wright 04:48 Doing What Comes Naturally
13 Sick And Tired Johnny Jenkins 04:43 Ton-Ton Macoute!
14 Keep On Keeping On Curtis Mayfield 05:09 Roots
15 Folsom Prison Brian Owens 03:31 Soul of Cash
16 Too High Stevie Wonder 04:37 At The Close Of A Century (disc 2)
17 Once in a Lifetime Philip Bailey 05:53 Love Will Find a Way
18 Skaravan North East Ska Jazz Orchestra 06:47 Stompin' & Rollin'
19 Jealousy Tony Allen 11:24 Jealousy
20 Culture in the Ghetto The Soul Rebels 04:59 Let Your Mind Be Free
21 Panama City The Quantic Soul Orchestra 05:16 Tru Thoughts Funk
22 E.U. - Go ju ju go E.U. - Go ju ju go 05:04 Washington go go sound attack Vol II
23 All Star Funk feat. Lady Miss Kier & Can 7 Bootsy Collins 05:38 Play With Bootsy
24 07_Things Got to Get Better (Get Together) Martha High 03:35 Tribute To My Soul Sisters
25 Here Come the Girls feat. Flomega Lefties Soul Connection 03:35 Have Love Will Travel
26 i don't know where i'm going lee fields 02:56
27 Pain And Misery The Teskey Brothers 04:02 Half Mile Harvest

