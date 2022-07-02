Rhythm Room 07/02/22

1 Comin' home baby Fred Ramirez 02:59 Warner 7044

2 The old rugged cross Al green 03:31 12"

3 Go Tell It To The Mountain Peter Tosh and the Wailers 03:15 Can't Blame The Youth

4 I'm A Fool For You James Carr 02:00 The Complete Goldwax Singles Vol. 3 1967-1970

5 Go Find Yourself a Fool The Blackstones 02:54 Mellow Mood

6 Nowhere To Run Laura Nyro and LaBelle 05:09 Gonna Take A Miracle

7 (He Ain't Nothin' But) Dirt Paul Kelly 02:20 Dirt

8 Ride Your Pony Betty Harris 03:08 Mastercuts Funk Divas CD02

9 Cracked Up Over You Don Bryant 03:10 You Make Me Feel

10 London Blues Little Axe 04:38 London Blues

11 Take From Me Dojo Cuts feat. Roxie Ray 04:16 Take From Me

12 The Weight Of Hate Charles Wright 04:48 Doing What Comes Naturally

13 Sick And Tired Johnny Jenkins 04:43 Ton-Ton Macoute!

14 Keep On Keeping On Curtis Mayfield 05:09 Roots

15 Folsom Prison Brian Owens 03:31 Soul of Cash

16 Too High Stevie Wonder 04:37 At The Close Of A Century (disc 2)

17 Once in a Lifetime Philip Bailey 05:53 Love Will Find a Way

18 Skaravan North East Ska Jazz Orchestra 06:47 Stompin' & Rollin'

19 Jealousy Tony Allen 11:24 Jealousy

20 Culture in the Ghetto The Soul Rebels 04:59 Let Your Mind Be Free

21 Panama City The Quantic Soul Orchestra 05:16 Tru Thoughts Funk

22 E.U. - Go ju ju go E.U. - Go ju ju go 05:04 Washington go go sound attack Vol II

23 All Star Funk feat. Lady Miss Kier & Can 7 Bootsy Collins 05:38 Play With Bootsy

24 07_Things Got to Get Better (Get Together) Martha High 03:35 Tribute To My Soul Sisters

25 Here Come the Girls feat. Flomega Lefties Soul Connection 03:35 Have Love Will Travel

26 i don't know where i'm going lee fields 02:56

27 Pain And Misery The Teskey Brothers 04:02 Half Mile Harvest