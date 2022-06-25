Rhythm Room 06/25/22

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: June 25th, 2022
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Roll It The Baker Brothers 01:14 Time To Testify
2 Wake Up Everybody Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes 07:34 Philly Sound 3: Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff And The Story of Brotherly Love (1966 - 1976)
3 Wolves in Disguise Izo FitzRoy 03:33 How The Mighty Fall
4 God Bless America for What Swamp Dogg 05:31 Rat On
5 Eve of Destruction Max Romeo 04:24 Words from the Brave
6 Without Guns Dean Francis㥦 05:38 This Groove's For You
7 03_03_Compared_To_What Ladama 04:41
8 Heaven Ural Thomas & the Pain 04:07 Dancing Dimensions
9 Every 1's a Winner (feat. Eric Gales) Angie Stone 04:15 Covered in Soul
10 Peace And Understanding Boukou Groove 03:59 A Lil' Bouko In Your Cup
11 Like Marvin Gaye Said (What's Going On) Arrested Development 03:44 Greatest Hits [Disky]
12 Merry Jane (with Ishtar) Eric Boss 03:50
13 Take A Walk In Their Shoes Beverley Skeete 03:19 Beverley Skeete - Woman Got Soul
14 People Have the Power Candi Staton 03:58 Unstoppable
15 Resurrection City Jalal 04:17 On The One
16 Who Would Follow Iyeoka 04:35 Gold
17 I Stay Ready Cody ChesnuTT 02:47 My Love Divine Degree
18 Beat Con Flow Mista Savona 04:34 Havana Meets Kingston Part 2
19 Lost In Kinshasa Ariya Astrobeat Arkestra 07:27 Ariya Astrobeat Arkestra
20 Rolling In The Deep Hackney Colliery Band 03:38 Rolling In The Deep
21 People Get Ready Brand New Heavies 03:46 In Tha Beginning
22 Keep On Truckin' Matt Covington 05:37 Funk-A-Licious - Rarities, Outakes & B-Sides
23 We Got What You Want Brian Culbertson 04:03 Funk!
24 Givin' Up Food For Funk (Part 1) J.B.'s 03:09 Pass The Peas: The Best Of The J.B.'s
25 Cut Me In Kissing Potion 04:16 Kissing Potion
26 Man Of Your Word (CD) Laura Vane & The Vipertones 03:16 Laura Vane & The Vipertones CD
27 The Ghetto (Live) Ruthie Foster 05:10 Live at the Paramount

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2022 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.