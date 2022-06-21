Satchmo SummerFest returns Aug. 6-7

Temperatures are (way) up in New Orleans and that means that Satchmo SummerFest presented by Chevron is only a few weeks away! The festival dedicated to the life, legacy, and music of Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong returns to the New Orleans Jazz Museum on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7, 2022. There will be live music, a speaker series, food, dancing, and fun for all.

Festival attendees can pre-purchase tickets online starting today. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 onsite per day. Children 12 and under are free. Admission also provides access to the Jazz Museum's collection and exhibitions, plus the Satchmo Legacy Stage in Memory of Joni Berry featuring discussions and presentations by world-renowned Armstrong scholars.

The 2022 festival lineup includes 20 musical acts ranging from traditional jazz to swing, brass and marching bands, funk, R&B, jazz fusion, and more performing on two tented stages. The lineup includes Big 6 Brass Band, Doreen's Jazz, Ella and Louie Tribute Band with special guest Jewel Brown, Germaine Bazzle, John Boutte, Lawrence Cotton Legendary Experience, Nigel Hall, The Roots of Music, and The Nayo Jones Experience. Returning festival favorites include Kermit Ruffins, Preservation Brass, Jeremy Davenport, The Original Pinettes Brass Band, and Treme Brass Band.

On the Satchmo Legacy Stage in Memory of Joni Berry, scholars and historians will present on a wide range of topics surrounding all things Louis Armstrong from 1-5pm each day. Festival favorite and GRAMMY® Award winner Ricky Riccardi, Director of Research Collections for the Louis Armstrong House Museum and Archives and the author of What a Wonderful World, will return with a host of all-star scholars. Enthusiasts and novices can dive deep into the life and legacy of Armstrong and learn of his humble beginnings and tenacity with presentations such as Peter Davis, the Music Master of the Great Louis Armstrong, with Dr. Robert S. Mikel a native New Orleanian and decorated educator with research works and interest in multiple fields of study including early New Orleans Jazz, as well as a very special interview with Jewel Brown, who was a female vocalist with Armstrong’s All-Stars from 1961-1968.

While inside the Museum, attendees can also access five exhibits: Lightning and Thunder: Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles, Exit Stage Right: Zack Smith’s Festival Portraits, From the Fat Man to Mahalia: James Michalopoulos’ Music Paintings, The Wildest! Louis Prima Comes Home, and Drumsville: Evolution of the New Orleans Beat. View the full music and speaker lineup here.

In addition to music, the 2022 Satchmo SummerFest presented by Chevron will feature unforgettable New Orleans cuisine from Beaucoup Eats (Vegan Fish Po-Boy, Jerk Chicken Pasta and Red Beans & Rice [Satchmo's favorite dish!] with a side of Catfish) and 14 Parishes (Jerk Chicken or Pork, Plantains and Festival Jamaican Fried Dough), Ditto’s Did Dat (Fried Crawfish, Grilled Chicken, and Shrimp Tacos), Cafe Dauphine (Cajun Seafood Rolls, Fried Green Tomatoes with Shrimp Remoulade and Fried Ribs), Theaudric’s Real Clever Cuisine (Shrimp Cavatappi Fatooush, Brussel Voorheese with Fig Truffle Glaze and Creme Bru’leches Breadpudding) and Praline Connection (Chicken Livers, Fried Okra), and more. Plum Street Snoballs will also be on hand. Complete menus are available at this link.

The Jazz Mass at St. Augustine Church will begin at 10am on Sunday followed by a Second-Line parade to Satchmo SummerFest from the Treme neighborhood and through the French Quarter. Due to ongoing renovations at St. Augustine Church, mass will be held in the Parish Hall. Please note that space and seating is limited. The mass will be livestreamed on Facebook.com/saintaugchurch.

Looking for information that's not included here? The official festival website with all the latest info is satchmosummerfest.org!