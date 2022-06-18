Rhythm Room 06/18/22

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: June 18th, 2022
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Things Done Changed El Michels Affair 02:34 Stack The Deck b/w Things Done Changed
2 Dragnet For Jesus Sister Wynona Carr 02:52 Dragnet For Jesus
3 That's What Friends Are For Staple Singers 04:06 Be What You Are
4 Feel Like Jumping Marcia Griffiths 03:36 Studio One Rockers
5 Black Grass Bad Bascomb 02:52 Black Grass Music
6 Love Power Dusty Springfield 02:11
7 Polk Salad Annie Dillard Crume And The Soul Rockers 04:06 45
8 Some Guy's Have All The Luck (Atco 6943) The Persuaders 03:31 Love's Gonna Pack Up (Singles + Rarities)
9 I'm a Fool For You Baby Barbara West 02:29 Single Ronn 22
10 De rong song Benjamin Zephaniah 00:59 Belly of De Beast...
11 Gungu Walk Gilzene And The Blue Light Mento Band 04:33 Sweet Sweet Jamaica
12 I Ain't New To This Leela James 02:31 My Soul
13 Green Grass Bill Withers 03:08 +'Justments
14 Shout Love Daytoner 04:04 Remote Connections
15 Dancing Dimensions Ural Thomas & the Pain 03:37 Dancing Dimensions
16 Old Songs Betty Wright & The Roots 05:40 Betty Wright: The Movie
17 $$$ Huntin' Swamp Dogg 05:31 Love, Loss, and Auto-Tune
18 What Happened Bim Sherman 03:49 What Happened
19 Road To Islay Quantic & Alice Russell With The Combo Barbaro 03:09 Look Around The Corner
20 One in a Million Nicole Willis & UMO Jazz Orchestra 04:17 My Name Is Nicole Willis
21 Slave Trade Mista Savona 05:08 Havana Meets Kingston Part 2
22 Crazy Afrobeat New Cool Collective 07:16 Big Band LIVE
23 Lou-E-Zee-YANAA The Apples 05:56 Buzzin' About
24 The Lock Lettuce 05:06 Unify
25 Things Got To Get Better (Get Together) Marva Whitney w/Lyn Collins & James Brown 03:36 James Brown's Original Funky Divas - DISC 1
26 Stretch Your Rubber Band The Meters 02:45 Zony Mash
27 Tell Me (feat. Rickey Calloway) The Soul Motivators 04:08 Mindblastin' EP
28 Heel and Toe The Grits 04:45 Make A Sound
29 Funky Get Down chuck brown 04:00 We're about the business
30 Losers Weepers full Etta James 05:14 Losers Weepers with Bonus Tracks (1970)

