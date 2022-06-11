Rhythm Room 06/11/22

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: June 11th, 2022
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Hold It Willie Mitchell 02:25 Sunrise Serenade/Hold It!!! Here's Willie Mitchell
2 Believe Ruthie Foster 04:57 Promise Of A Brand New Day
3 Jesus Rhapsody Part I Preacher & The Saints 03:20 Good God! A Gospel Funk Hymnal
4 Bring a Little Water Sylvie The Impressions 03:41 ABC Rarities
5 (You Keep Me) Hangin' On (Live in Memphis) Ann Peebles 04:30 Live in Memphis
6 Baby We've Got A Date (Rock It Baby) Bob Marley & The Wailers 04:06 Catch A Fire (Deluxe Edition) Disc 1
7 Destination: Anywhere The Marvelettes 02:41 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 8: 1968
8 Sweet Bird of Success Charlie Whitehead 02:28 Songs To Sing - Charlie Whitehead Anthology, 1970-76
9 Don't Play That Song for Me Beverley Knight 04:52 Soulsville
10 Cleopatra Jones Bobby Harrison 03:38 Funkist
11 Smoldering Fire Ural Thomas & The Pain 03:45 The Right Time (2018)
12 Trading Bullets Chicken Grass 03:58 Tramp 45 RPM Single Collection, Vol. 14
13 Smokey Places copy The Diplomats Of Solid Sound 03:19
14 Last Two Dollars Sweet Pea Atkinson 04:48 Get What You Deserve
15 Cash In Your Face Stevie Wonder 04:00 Hotter Than July
16 Saagama Noori & His Dorpa Band 03:58 Beja Power! Electric Soul & Brass from Sudan's Red Sea Coast
17 C'est Cette Comète Brian Jackson 04:57 This is Brian Jackson
18 The Human Chain Mista Savona 04:28 Havana Meets Kingston Part 2
19 Cosmic Slop Axiom Funk 05:17 Funkcronomicon [Disc 1]
20 Malunguinho Abayomy Afrobeat Orquestra 07:39 Abayomy
21 Is That A Riot Youngblood Brass Band 05:24 Is That A Riot
22 Plastic Situation Ron And Candy 03:07 Inner City Sounds
23 When I See You Macy Gray 03:44 The Trouble With Being Myself
24 Stanga Little Sister 03:35 Funk Drops 2
25 Insta-Classic Lettuce 06:36 Unify
26 Wake On Up DeRobert & The Half Truths 03:13 (G.E.D. Soul 003)
27 Look What You Can Get Funky Nassau 02:18 Let's Boogaloo! Vol.3
28 Ain't It Funky Now James Brown 05:37 Love Power Peace - Live At The Olympia, Paris, 1971
29 Call Me A Fool (feat. Carla Thomas) Valerie June 03:44 The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers

