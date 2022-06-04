Rhythm Room 06/04/22

1 10 Andromeda V3 (Mastered) July 29 2021-p2p copy The Diasonics 03:21

2 Wide River to Cross Mavis Staples 05:09 Carry Me Home

3 Church Get Ready Johnny Ray Daniels 04:09 Whatever You Need

4 Searching For My Love Bobby Moore & The Rhythm Aces 02:29 The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973

5 Walkin' the Dog Sandie Shaw 03:50 45

6 I Don't Want To Play This Game Ralph Graham 02:48 A Deep Dip Into Muscle Shoals Soul Vol.1

7 River Deep and Mountain High Rosetta Hightower 03:18 Rosetta Hightower [UK CD]

8 Quiet! Do Not Disturb Bobby Patterson 02:04 It's Just A Matter Of Time

9 Carry The News Stone Foundation 06:28 Everybody, Anyone

10 Who Is He and What Is He To You (125th St. Mix) Me'Shell Ndegeocello 04:31 Who Is He and What Is He To You

11 Bless My Soul (featuring Bunny Wailer) Dub Syndicate 04:20 Hard Food

12 04 Whatever Happened to Our Love_ copy Acantha Lang 04:03

13 Bring It On New Cool Collective & Mark Reilly 04:08 The Things You Love

14 Snap Back The Baker Brothers 05:16 Time To Testify

15 Way I Feel TrinityRoots 08:33 Home, Land And Sea

16 01 Better Remember (They're Controlling You) Gizelle Smith 05:39

17 Nigeria Segun Damisa & The Afro-Beat Crusaders 07:08 Nigeria Dey Cry

18 La Plata (Feat. Nidia Gongora) Quantic 04:46 Magnetica

19 Head Banger The Soul Rebels 04:59 No More Parades

20 I'm Gon Make U Sick O'me (feat. Scarface) Parliament 05:23 Medicaid Fraud Dogg

21 Supershine #9 Osaka Monaurail 02:39 Amen, Brother

22 One monkey can't stop the show Jaqueline Jones 03:32 Living in the Streets

23 In Born Soul Freddie Wilson 03:03 Westbound Funk 1969-1976

24 Psyco Path Fred Wesley 03:49 Let It Flow

25 Fair But So Uncool Earth, Wind & Fire 03:41 Open Our Eyes

26 Cold Blooded Sally Fran Farley 03:04 Soul Food, Vintage Memphis Funk, Soul & R&B

27 Make It Funky John Lee Hooker 03:24 Free Beer And Chicken

28 Rainin' In My Heart Al Green 04:47 I Can't Stop