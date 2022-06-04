Rhythm Room 06/04/22

1 10 Andromeda V3 (Mastered) July 29 2021-p2p copy The Diasonics 03:21
2 Wide River to Cross Mavis Staples 05:09 Carry Me Home
3 Church Get Ready Johnny Ray Daniels 04:09 Whatever You Need
4 Searching For My Love Bobby Moore & The Rhythm Aces 02:29 The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973
5 Walkin' the Dog Sandie Shaw 03:50 45
6 I Don't Want To Play This Game Ralph Graham 02:48 A Deep Dip Into Muscle Shoals Soul Vol.1
7 River Deep and Mountain High Rosetta Hightower 03:18 Rosetta Hightower [UK CD]
8 Quiet! Do Not Disturb Bobby Patterson 02:04 It's Just A Matter Of Time
9 Carry The News Stone Foundation 06:28 Everybody, Anyone
10 Who Is He and What Is He To You (125th St. Mix) Me'Shell Ndegeocello 04:31 Who Is He and What Is He To You
11 Bless My Soul (featuring Bunny Wailer) Dub Syndicate 04:20 Hard Food
12 04 Whatever Happened to Our Love_ copy Acantha Lang 04:03
13 Bring It On New Cool Collective & Mark Reilly 04:08 The Things You Love
14 Snap Back The Baker Brothers 05:16 Time To Testify
15 Way I Feel TrinityRoots 08:33 Home, Land And Sea
16 01 Better Remember (They're Controlling You) Gizelle Smith 05:39
17 Nigeria Segun Damisa & The Afro-Beat Crusaders 07:08 Nigeria Dey Cry
18 La Plata (Feat. Nidia Gongora) Quantic 04:46 Magnetica
19 Head Banger The Soul Rebels 04:59 No More Parades
20 I'm Gon Make U Sick O'me (feat. Scarface) Parliament 05:23 Medicaid Fraud Dogg
21 Supershine #9 Osaka Monaurail 02:39 Amen, Brother
22 One monkey can't stop the show Jaqueline Jones 03:32 Living in the Streets
23 In Born Soul Freddie Wilson 03:03 Westbound Funk 1969-1976
24 Psyco Path Fred Wesley 03:49 Let It Flow
25 Fair But So Uncool Earth, Wind & Fire 03:41 Open Our Eyes
26 Cold Blooded Sally Fran Farley 03:04 Soul Food, Vintage Memphis Funk, Soul & R&B
27 Make It Funky John Lee Hooker 03:24 Free Beer And Chicken
28 Rainin' In My Heart Al Green 04:47 I Can't Stop