DelFest 2022 opens with a bang!

DelFest 2022 day one opens with a bang and but no splash! With the threat of rain looming all day the 13th DelFest kicked off the with a bang on Friday and the rain held out until midnite for a day one of explosive music. The first highlight of the day was the opening sound check by festival host the Del McCoury Band. Del was beyond happy to be back on the fairgrounds and was full of jokes and banter which brought much needed laughter but is was the picking and the music that lit up the crowd. They went through a set that included standards, classics and several tunes from their most recent record Almost Proud released in February of this year.

Next up would be the winners of the Band Scramble that took place yesterday at the DelFest Music Academy. The winning band was The 2 Jay Morning Band and they performed Forty Years of Trouble and executed with precision and perfection.

Next up would be Fireside Collective of which a couple members were past DelFest Music Academy students their bluegrass jazzy jamgrass really electrified the crowd and got them ready for third act of the day, New Orleans own Anders Osborne who is currently touring with Jackie Greene. They duo would swap songs for the entire set opening with the Anders classic “Back on Dumaine” with Jackie laying down some beautiful keyboard work. This set built on the energy and set it up for Robert Earl Keen to come out with a powerful closing set on the mainstage for day one as light rain began to fall as the music wrapped up for the main stage.

We would make it the music hall for the post midnite late night set by Leftover Salmon who had several guests including Ronnie and Robbie McCoury and Jason Carter. Leftover just recently added dobro player and keyboardist Jay Starling to the band it it’s seems to have reignited the band once again. What a great way to close out day one and I’ll be back tomorrow with report of day two.

DelYeah!