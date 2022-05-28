Rhythm Room 05/27/22

1 Man from Wareika Rico 03:19 Man from Wareika

2 Exactly Like Me Willie Walker & The Butanes 03:38 Memphisapolis

3 The Weight Mavis Staples 05:57 Carry Me Home

4 Steppin' Out Syl Johnson 03:23 The Complete Syl Johnson On Hi Records (Disc 2)

5 Cover Me Jackie Moore 02:48 Sanctified Soul

6 You Hurt My Soul Joe Higgs 02:02 Trojan Bob Marley & Friends ..

7 Nobody But You Willie Hightower 02:15 La Noire Vol. 3: "Baby You Got Soul"

8 Your Eyes May Shine The Short Kuts 02:51 Get Back Up Again 6

9 Short Stopping Veda Brown 02:22 Private Numbers (Stax)

10 Slow and Easy Vernon Garrett 02:28 I Made My Own World: The Kent Modern Recordings

11 All Talk Brian Jackson 04:16 This is Brian Jackson

12 Smiling Faces Sometimes Angie Stone 03:58 Covered in Soul

13 Everybody Wants to Rule the World Lettuce 04:52 Elevate

14 What Good Is A Castle (Pt 2) Joe Bataan 06:08 Afrofilipino

15 Patience The Baker Brothers 03:54 Time To Testify

16 Humankind Alice Russell 04:42 My Favourite Letters

17 Blam Blam Fever The Specials 02:47 Encore (Deluxe)

18 Let I Go feat. Anthony Joseph Mop Mop 05:19 Mop Mop

19 Pull the Catch Fat Freddy's Drop 05:18 Dr. Boondigga & The Big BW

20 Bones of God Alexander Korostinsky 03:56

21 no agreement (part 2) fela kuti 07:56 the black president - cd 1

22 Brooklyn Youngblood Brass Band 06:53 center : level : roar

23 Wishbone The Bamboos 03:14

24 Look No Further Speedometer w. Najwa Ezzaher 03:15

25 Got Soul - (with Ivan Neville) Soulive 03:42 Break Out

26 Watch Me Turn It Up Rene Lopez 04:01 "Watch Me Turn It Up" [Single]

27 Trouble Man Martha High 04:18 Soul Overdue

28 Do It Right Kokomo 03:04 Rise And Shine

29 Lovin' Music Juna Serita 04:12 The Princess of Funk

30 The Jealous Kind Ray Charles 04:42 Genius & Soul: The 50th Anniversary Collection [Disc 5]