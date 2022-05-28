Rhythm Room 05/27/22

1 Man from Wareika Rico 03:19 Man from Wareika
2 Exactly Like Me Willie Walker & The Butanes 03:38 Memphisapolis
3 The Weight Mavis Staples 05:57 Carry Me Home
4 Steppin' Out Syl Johnson 03:23 The Complete Syl Johnson On Hi Records (Disc 2)
5 Cover Me Jackie Moore 02:48 Sanctified Soul
6 You Hurt My Soul Joe Higgs 02:02 Trojan Bob Marley & Friends ..
7 Nobody But You Willie Hightower 02:15 La Noire Vol. 3: "Baby You Got Soul"
8 Your Eyes May Shine The Short Kuts 02:51 Get Back Up Again 6
9 Short Stopping Veda Brown 02:22 Private Numbers (Stax)
10 Slow and Easy Vernon Garrett 02:28 I Made My Own World: The Kent Modern Recordings
11 All Talk Brian Jackson 04:16 This is Brian Jackson
12 Smiling Faces Sometimes Angie Stone 03:58 Covered in Soul
13 Everybody Wants to Rule the World Lettuce 04:52 Elevate
14 What Good Is A Castle (Pt 2) Joe Bataan 06:08 Afrofilipino
15 Patience The Baker Brothers 03:54 Time To Testify
16 Humankind Alice Russell 04:42 My Favourite Letters
17 Blam Blam Fever The Specials 02:47 Encore (Deluxe)
18 Let I Go feat. Anthony Joseph Mop Mop 05:19 Mop Mop
19 Pull the Catch Fat Freddy's Drop 05:18 Dr. Boondigga & The Big BW
20 Bones of God Alexander Korostinsky 03:56
21 no agreement (part 2) fela kuti 07:56 the black president - cd 1
22 Brooklyn Youngblood Brass Band 06:53 center : level : roar
23 Wishbone The Bamboos 03:14
24 Look No Further Speedometer w. Najwa Ezzaher 03:15
25 Got Soul - (with Ivan Neville) Soulive 03:42 Break Out
26 Watch Me Turn It Up Rene Lopez 04:01 "Watch Me Turn It Up" [Single]
27 Trouble Man Martha High 04:18 Soul Overdue
28 Do It Right Kokomo 03:04 Rise And Shine
29 Lovin' Music Juna Serita 04:12 The Princess of Funk
30 The Jealous Kind Ray Charles 04:42 Genius & Soul: The 50th Anniversary Collection [Disc 5]