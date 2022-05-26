Video: Oscar Rossignoli at WWOZ Piano Night 2022

Published on: May 26th, 2022

We are pleased to share Oscar Rossignoli's set from WWOZ Piano Night on May 2, 2022! Oscar was one of the 18 immensely talented pianists who joined us for the 35th annual WWOZ Piano Night at House of Blues just a few weeks ago.

Piano Night is our flagship fundraiser and has become a tradition among New Orleans music lovers from across town and around the world. This unparalleled benefit concert for WWOZ is a non-stop rollicking presentation of New Orleans piano traditions, held on the Monday between the two weekends of Jazz Fest.

Thank you to everyone who joined us this year, in person or from afar via the live video stream! This is just a taste of what our streaming viewers got to see.

Topic tags: 
Recent Video Streams, Piano Night
