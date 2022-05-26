Treme/7th Ward Fest this weekend

The Treme/7th Ward Arts & Culture Festival returns to Claiborne Avenue ("under the bridge") this Saturday and Sunday, 1-6pm! The festival celebrates the history, traditions, and culture of two of the oldest, most notable neighborhoods in the United States. These vibrant and culturally rich neighborhoods have spawned decades of talent and pride from their streets, including many of this year's performers.

This year's music lineup includes James Andrews, Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet, Kermit Ruffins, Shannon Powell, and many more. Check out the full performance schedule below.​

SATURDAY, MAY 28

1:15-1:45pm Ragin Rebelz

2-2:45pm Shannon Powell

3-3:45pm 7th Ward Shorty

4-4:45pm Neshia Ruffins

5-6pm Corey Henry

SUNDAY, MAY 29

1:15-1:45pm Nayo Jones

2-2:45pm Jackon Square All-Stars Brass Band

3-3:45pm Gina Brown

4-4:45pm Kermit Ruffins

5-6pm James Andrews