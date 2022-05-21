Rhythm Room 05/20/22

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: May 21st, 2022
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 in the summertime el chicles 02:53 viva tirado
2 If you're ready come go with Cynthia Richards 02:41 Here Comes That Feeling Jamaic
3 Hand Writing On the Wall Mavis Staples 04:07 Carry Me Home
4 Born To Loose [Brunswick 55341 '67] La Vern Baker 03:12 let me belong to you
5 You Left Me Standing by the Door Jimmy Cliff 03:22 Give Thankx
6 Steal Away Jimmy Hughes 02:27 The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973
7 What's Easy For Two Is Hard For One The Marvelettes 02:42 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 8: 1968
8 Walking Away From A True Love Joe Wilson 02:31 (Unissued)
9 I Studied Soul Jessie Hill 02:22 Naturally '71
10 My Brand On You Denise Lasalle 03:00 Here I Am Again
11 Somewhere Between Eli Paperboy Reed 03:34 Down Every Road
12 The House of the Rising Sun Nina Simone 03:54 Nina Simone Sings the Blues
13 Everyone's Gone To The Moon Bobby Womack 02:39 My Prescription '69
14 River Keep Runnin copy Acantha Lang 04:10
15 Never Want to Be Kissed North Mississippi Allstars William Bell 03:43 Set Sail
16 Summertime Blues The Lebron Brothers 04:44 Psychedelic Goes Latin
17 Inner City Blues Angela Winbush 05:55 12"
18 A Piece of Ground Somi 05:34 Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba
19 For the Brothers (Demo) Master Plan Inc 05:51 Master Plan Inc
20 Charlie Foxtrot The Souljazz Orchestra 04:12 Chaos Theories
21 Beleza The Black Seeds 04:34 Fabric
22 Corporate Public Control Department (C.P.C.D.) Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 06:40 Black Times
23 Annie Mae The Hot 8 Brass Band 04:15 On the Spot
24 My Mind Is Hazy Chocolate Milk 04:41 Action Speaks Louder Than Words
25 Get Ready Brian Culbertson 05:29 Funk!
26 Supersound Jimmy Castor Bunch 05:28 The Everything Man
27 Just Kissed My Baby Maceo Parker 05:28
28 Invisible Baby Charles 04:39 Baby Charles
29 Tangle In Your Lifeline Esther Phillips 04:54 Black-Eyed Blues

WWOZ
