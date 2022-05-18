Louisiana Cajun Zydeco Festival 2022

The Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival returns to Louis Armstrong Park June 11-12, 2022! This free festival, presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, celebrates the rich traditions of southwest Louisiana. The combination of rollicking two-step music and spicy seafood is a potent example of how we in Louisiana love to "pass a good time."

Music schedule:

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

11am-12:30pm Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band

12:45-2:15pm Soul Creole

2:30-4pm Corey Ledet

4:15-5:30pm Sean Ardoin

5:45-7pm Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

11am-12:30pm Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes and the Louisiana Sunspots

12:45-2:15pm Yvette Landry & the Jukes

2:30-4pm Rosie Ledet

4:15-5:30pm Chubby Carrier

5:45-7pm Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers

As always, the festival will feature a large Arts Market, with dozens of local artists showcasing handmade fine art and home furnishings. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation is currently accepting applications for the Arts Market. Apply Here.

They are also currently accepting food vendor applications. Apply Here.

Full details for this year's festival can be found at cajunzydecofest.com.