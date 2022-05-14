Rhythm Room 05/13/22

1 Goo Goo Wah Wah Wah Wah Watson 05:43 Elementary

2 Glory Glory Johnny Ray Daniels 04:40 Whatever You Need

3 Love Is All Buck D.D. Black 03:09 Mississippi Bluze Mass

4 To The Other Woman (I'm The Other Woman Sandra Phillips 02:54 Swamp Dogg's Southern Soul Girls

5 Just Me Carlton And The Shoes 03:30 Love Me Forever

6 Evidence Candi Staton 02:39 Candi Staton

7 Direct Me Otis Redding 02:19 Love Man

8 Special girl Joe Bataan y Los Fulanos 02:47 King Of Latin Soul

9 Ain't That The Way Clay Hammond 02:23 The Jewel Deep Soul Story: Classic Soul Jewelry, 1970's CD2

10 Today I Started Loving You Again Eli Paperboy Reed 02:37 Down Every Road

11 Calypso Blues Calypso Rose 04:19 Vibrations Reggae 01 Jamaica Shines Everywhere

12 Communication (United Artists 50816) Bobby Womack 03:56 What Is This (45s Collection 1961-85)

13 Nothing Comes to You When You're Asleep but a Dream Ike & Tina Turner 04:02 Delilah's Power (United Artists UA-LA707-G)

14 Paint Me In A Corner Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators 04:02 Happiness In Every Style

15 Snakebites Chicken Grass ft. Princess Shaw 02:49 Tramp 45 RPM Single Collection, Vol. 14

16 I've Got A Woman (Live) Ray Charles 08:47 Live In Stockholm 1972

17 To Begin Abiodun Oyewole 05:00 Gratitude

18 A Love Supreme/Exodus Rebel Tumbao 06:10 Rebel Tumbao

19 Crazy Game Cymande 04:32 Cymande A Simple Act of Faith

20 African Kings Ariya Astrobeat Arkestra 07:25 Ariya Astrobeat Arkestra

21 Sucker Punch Connie Price and The Keystones 04:32 Wildflowers

22 Nothing I Wanna Know About The Bamboos 04:08

23 Funky Broadway Time Part 1 Dyke and the Blazers 07:21 Rarities Volume 1 - Phoenix to Hollywood

24 - Good-Thang feat. Kim Dawson Crushed Velvet & the Velveteers 03:14

25 The Bump Commodores 04:11 Machine Gun

26 Kiba Fatback Band 02:58 People Music

27 Camelot Time J Hines And The Fellows 02:18 ...King Funk (Rare, Fast & Hard. 24 Essential Funk Cuts From The Label That Gave Birth To The Music) V A

28 Johnny Otis Show / Watts Breakaway Johnny Otis & Friends 02:36 Watts Funky

29 You're at the Right Table George Jackson 03:30 Don't Count Me Out: The Fame Recordings Volume 1