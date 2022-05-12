Bayou Boogaloo returns May 20-22

The Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo returns to the the shores of Bayou St. John on Friday, May 20 and runs through Sunday, May 22! Performers this year include Ani DiFranco, Squirrel Nut Zippers, Soul Rebels, Dragon Smoke, Red Baraat, Sonny Landreth, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles, Maggie Koerner, Michot's Melody Makers, Los Skarnales, Chapel Hart, Colin Lake Band, Papa Mali Shantytown Underground, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, New Soul Finders featuring Marc Stone, Marilyn Barbarin, Reggie Scanlan & Papa Mali, and more.

The Bayou Boogaloo celebrates Louisiana's music, art, food, and culture every year on the third weekend of May. The festival has four stages featuring New Orleans' musical roots in blues, jazz, zydeco, Cajun, funk, rap, and rock.

Full details and tickets available now at thebayouboogaloo.com.