Rhythm Room 05/06/22

1 Hot Fun in the Summertime Freddy Robinson 02:56 Hot Fun in the Summertime

2 Something Within Me Johnny Ray Daniels 03:44 Whatever You Need

3 Does It Really Make A Difference (feat. Mavis Staples) Galactic 04:42 Into The Deep (Deluxe Edition)

4 I Don't Care Anymore Doris Duke 03:13 Dave Godin's Deep Soul Treasures Vol. 4

5 The Jerk THE LARKS 02:36

6 Twistin the night away Blue Riddim Band 03:19

7 Walking On Eggs Arthur Conley 02:46 I'm Living Good 1964 - 1974

8 The Spoiler Eddie Purrell 02:47 Memphis 60 - Soul, R&b And Proto Funk From Soul City Usa

9 I'm Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down (Live in Memphis) Ann Peebles 03:22 Live in Memphis

10 Love In Vain Pyeng Threadgill 04:37 Sweet Home- The Music Of Robert Johnson

11 Wonderland Wonder 45 05:41

12 Bad Line The Bamboos 04:45

13 Willing Gil Scott-Heron 04:04 1980

14 Postcard Poverty Kobo Town 03:11 Jumbie In The Jukebox

15 Real Love (Demo 2006) Joan Osborne 03:21 Radio Waves

16 I'm Not Coming Back Black Merda 04:43 Force Of Nature

17 Path to Macondo / Those Kind of Blues Brian Jackson 06:12 Path to Macondo / Those Kind of Blues

18 Hapo Zamani Somi 04:36 Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba

19 La Perla ( ft Rubén Blades Y La Chilinga) Calle 13 06:57 Los De Atrás Vienen Conmigo

20 Ayesama Ebo Taylor 07:05 Appia Kwa Bridge

21 It's the Music That Makes Us Do It Magnum 04:00 Fully Loaded

22 Take It! Bobby Sparks II / Roy Hargrove / Rev. H.L. Stegar 06:54 Schizophrenia: The Yang Project

23 Funkship Area - 51 (feat. Christian McBride & Brother Nature) Bootsy Collins 04:00 The Power of the One

24 The Rock Cameo 03:58 Secret Omen

25 We the People Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers 05:27 By Special Request the Very Best of Chuck Brown

26 Hope she'll be happier Bill Withers 04:27 Live at Carnegie Hall

27 Members Only Bobby Blue Hand 04:08 The Last Soul Company, Malaco (Disc 4 of 6)