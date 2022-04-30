Rhythm Room 04/29/22 Jazz Fest

1 Apache New Birth Brass Band 03:30 New Orleans Second Line
2 By and By The Campbell Brothers, featuring Katie Jackson 03:15 Overcome! Vol.1 - Preaching in Rhythm and Funk
3 Watch That Star Ranky Tanky 03:39 Ranky Tanky
4 Dreamin' Again Willie Nelson 03:57 A Beautiful Time
5 Do You Duty Bettye Lavette 02:44 Nearer To You 67-69 (Calla/Silver Fox)
6 Sacred Gound John Mooney 05:09 Against the Wall
7 You're The Dog (I Do The Barking Myself) Irma Thomas 02:59 A Woman's Viewpoint
8 HE STOPPED LOVING HER TODAY Brother Tyrone 04:14 Unreleased
9 Sugar In My Soul Mia Borders 04:26 Fever Dreams
10 My People Cha Wa 03:51 My People
11 Hesitation Blues Willie Nelson & Asleep at the Wheel 02:46 Willie and the Wheel
12 Going Straight Crazy (feat. Princess Shaw) Galactic 03:29 Already Ready Already
13 06 Dark Corners Soul Brass Band 03:45 Levels
14 01 Bloodstains and Teardrops Monk Boudreaux 04:18
15 Lay Away Nigel Hall 05:58 Ladies & Gentlemen... Nigel Hall
16 04 El Huracan Y Pin Pon iguanas 03:38
17 Aï Haïra Vieux Farka TOURÉ 04:32 Fondo
18 Anba Siklòn Lakou Mizik 04:40 Wa Di Yo
19 Deadweight Sinkane 04:41 Life & Livin' It
20 Cumbia Algarrobera (feat. Chico Trujillo) Son Rompe Pera 04:51 Batuco
21 Mr. Diva Kaleta & Super Yamba Band 04:26 Mèdaho
22 Funky Stuff Kool & the Gang 03:04 Wild and Peaceful
23 10 - Headhunters - God Made Me Funky Headhunters - God Made Me Funky 09:38 Blaxploitation Harlem Hustle (CD 2)
24 Baby Be Mine Hot 8 Brass Band 04:15 Take Cover
25 Simple Truth Water Seed 04:44 We Are Stars
26 La Noche (feat. Stylo G & ChocQuibTown) Cimafunk 03:48 El Alimento
27 Alright Erica Falls 07:13 HomeGrown