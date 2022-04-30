Rhythm Room 04/29/22 Jazz Fest

1 Apache New Birth Brass Band 03:30 New Orleans Second Line

2 By and By The Campbell Brothers, featuring Katie Jackson 03:15 Overcome! Vol.1 - Preaching in Rhythm and Funk

3 Watch That Star Ranky Tanky 03:39 Ranky Tanky

4 Dreamin' Again Willie Nelson 03:57 A Beautiful Time

5 Do You Duty Bettye Lavette 02:44 Nearer To You 67-69 (Calla/Silver Fox)

6 Sacred Gound John Mooney 05:09 Against the Wall

7 You're The Dog (I Do The Barking Myself) Irma Thomas 02:59 A Woman's Viewpoint

8 HE STOPPED LOVING HER TODAY Brother Tyrone 04:14 Unreleased

9 Sugar In My Soul Mia Borders 04:26 Fever Dreams

10 My People Cha Wa 03:51 My People

11 Hesitation Blues Willie Nelson & Asleep at the Wheel 02:46 Willie and the Wheel

12 Going Straight Crazy (feat. Princess Shaw) Galactic 03:29 Already Ready Already

13 06 Dark Corners Soul Brass Band 03:45 Levels

14 01 Bloodstains and Teardrops Monk Boudreaux 04:18

15 Lay Away Nigel Hall 05:58 Ladies & Gentlemen... Nigel Hall

16 04 El Huracan Y Pin Pon iguanas 03:38

17 Aï Haïra Vieux Farka TOURÉ 04:32 Fondo

18 Anba Siklòn Lakou Mizik 04:40 Wa Di Yo

19 Deadweight Sinkane 04:41 Life & Livin' It

20 Cumbia Algarrobera (feat. Chico Trujillo) Son Rompe Pera 04:51 Batuco

21 Mr. Diva Kaleta & Super Yamba Band 04:26 Mèdaho

22 Funky Stuff Kool & the Gang 03:04 Wild and Peaceful

23 10 - Headhunters - God Made Me Funky Headhunters - God Made Me Funky 09:38 Blaxploitation Harlem Hustle (CD 2)

24 Baby Be Mine Hot 8 Brass Band 04:15 Take Cover

25 Simple Truth Water Seed 04:44 We Are Stars

26 La Noche (feat. Stylo G & ChocQuibTown) Cimafunk 03:48 El Alimento

27 Alright Erica Falls 07:13 HomeGrown