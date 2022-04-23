Photos: French Quarter Fest 2022

Opening parade at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

French Quarter Fest sign over Bourbon Street Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

New Wave Brass Band at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Baby Dolls at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

U.S. Navy Brass Band at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Preservation Hall Brass Band at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

T'Canaille at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

T'Canaille at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

T'Canaille at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Troy Sawyer & the Elementz at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Troy Sawyer at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Elizabeth Lyons at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Elizabeth Lyons at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Artwork of Tarriona "Tank" Ball and Irma Thomas at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

WWOZ live broadcast truck back in action at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Babineaux Sisters Band at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Babineaux Sisters Band at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Babineaux Sisters Band at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Babineaux Sisters Band at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Babineaux Sisters Band at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Alex McMurray at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Yoshitaka "Z2" Tsuji plays with Kermit Ruffins at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Kermit Ruffins at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Kermit Ruffins at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

U.S. Coast Guard in action on the Mississippi River at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Eric Traub Legacy Band at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

James Singleton plays with Eric Traub Legacy Band at French Quarter Fest Day 1 - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Andre Michot of Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Crawfish at Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Louis Michot of Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

WWOZ cable cover

Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show 2

Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show 1

Lost Bayou Ramblers 6

Lost Bayou Ramblers 5

Joe Hall and the Cane Cutters 2

Joe Hall and the Cane Cutters 1

FQF Sign

Crab Cake Slider from Broussards

Opening parade of French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Opening parade of French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Babineaux Sisters at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

Johnny Sansone at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

Dave Jordan at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

Zydeco dancers at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

Cole Williams at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

Irma Thomas panorama at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Irma Thomas at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Da Truth Brass Band at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Da Truth Brass Band at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Da Truth Brass Band at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Da Truth Brass Band at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Da Truth Brass Band at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Dirty Dozen Brass Band at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Dancers at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Dirty Dozen Brass Band at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Dirty Dozen Brass Band at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Cozy audience members at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jennifer Jones in the audience at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

June Yamagishi at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

June Yamagishi at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Corey Henry at French Quarter Fest - April 21, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Oscar Rossignoli performs with Alexey Marti at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Rickie Lee Jones at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Rickie Lee Jones at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Rickie Lee Jones at French Quarter Fest - April 22, 2022. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Irma Thomas performs at French Quarter Fest on April 22, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Alex McMurray at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Babineaux Sisters at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Cole Williams Band at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Cole Williams Band at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Donna Angelle & the Zydeco Posse at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Donna Angelle & the Zydeco Posse at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Donna Angelle & the Zydeco Posse at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Donna Angelle & the Zydeco Posse at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Donna Angelle & the Zydeco Posse at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Dwayne Dopsie & fans at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Elizabeth Lyons at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Elizabeth Lyons at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Eric Traub Legacy Band at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Johnny Vidacovich with Eric Traub Legacy Band at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Eric Traub Legacy Band at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

T'Canaille at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

T'Canaille at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Joe Hall & the Cane Cutters at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Joe Hall & the Cane Cutters at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Joe Krown at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Joe Krown at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Jason Ricci and Joe Krown at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Jason Ricci at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Gregg Stafford with Joe Lastie's New Orleans Sound at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Joe Lastie with Joe Lastie's New Orleans Sound at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Joe Lastie with Joe Lastie's New Orleans Sound at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Johnny Sansone at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Kermit Ruffins at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Kermit Ruffins at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Andre Michot of Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Jonny Campos of Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Bryan Webre of Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Andre Michot of Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Louis Michot of Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Louis Michot of Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Lost Bayou Ramblers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Maggie Koerner at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Maggie Koerner at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Mykia Jovan at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Mykia Jovan at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Palmetto Bug Stompers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Palmetto Bug Stompers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Palmetto Bug Stompers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Paul Sanchez & the Rolling Roadshow at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Paul Sanchez & the Rolling Roadshow at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Paul Sanchez & the Rolling Roadshow at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Paul Sanchez & the Rolling Roadshow at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Paul Sanchez & the Rolling Roadshow at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Dee Lindsey at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Beau Royster and the Mango Freeze Man at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Louis Dudoussat, Beth Arroyo Utterback (selfie in progress), Damond Jacob, Murf Reeves, and Dave Ankers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Murf Reeves at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Ashlee Michot of Soul Creole at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Soul Creole at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Storyville Stompers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Storyville Stompers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Troy Sawyer & the Elementz at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Tuba Skinny at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Tuba Skinny at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Tuba Skinny at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Beth Arroyo Utterback and Louis Dudoussat at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Blackcat Zydeco featuring Dwight Carrier at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Blackcat Zydeco featuring Dwight Carrier at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Blackcat Zydeco featuring Dwight Carrier at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Blackcat Zydeco featuring Dwight Carrier at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Dinosaurchestra at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

WWOZ members spotted by the river at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Dee Lindsey at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

WWOZ sign on Peters - April 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Remembering Ellis Marsalis at the Jackson Square Stage at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Happy audience members at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Balcony across Barracks by New Orleans Jazz Museum during French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Brad Walker with New Orleans Suspects at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

New Orleans Suspects at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

New Orleans Suspects at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Nation of Gumbollia at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Nation of Gumbollia at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Nation of Gumbollia at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Nation of Gumbollia at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Original Pinettes Brass Band at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Original Pinettes Brass Band at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Gerald French & the Original Tuxedo Jazz Band at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Gerald French & the Original Tuxedo Jazz Band at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Gerald French & the Original Tuxedo Jazz Band at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Richard Moten with the Original Tuxedo Jazz Band at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

The Revealers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

The Revealers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

The Revealers at French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Make Music NOLA at Ernie's Schoolhouse Stage at Homer Plessy School during French Quarter Fest - April 23, 2022. Photo by Audrey Wallace.

Onward Brass Band at French Quarter Fest - April 23, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Onward Brass Band at French Quarter Fest - April 23, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Onward Brass Band at French Quarter Fest - April 23, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Panorama Jazz Band at French Quarter Fest - April 23, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

The Daiquiri Queens at French Quarter Fest - April 23, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

The Daiquiri Queens at French Quarter Fest - April 23, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

The Daiquiri Queens at French Quarter Fest - April 23, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

The Daiquiri Queens at French Quarter Fest - April 23, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Storyville Stompers at French Quarter Fest - April 23, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Rickie Lee Jones at French Quarter Fest - April 23, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Horn display French Quarter Fest - April 23, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Never know who you'll see walking through Jackson Square... French Quarter Fest 2022. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Brass band at French Quarter Fest - April 23, 2022. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers at French Quarter Fest - April 23, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers at French Quarter Fest - April 23, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.