Rhythm Room 04/22/22

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: April 23rd, 2022
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Fever The Pazant Brothers 02:48 The Brothers Funk
2 unhappy people Carl bean & universal love 04:52 All we need is love
3 Unlock Your Mind The Staples 03:21 Unlock Your Mind '78
4 What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted Baby Washington 03:10 Atlantic Unearthed: Soul Sisters
5 The Preacher Alton Ellis 02:16 45
6 Out In The Country David Ruffin 03:36 David - Unreleased LP & More
7 Feet Start Walking Doris Duke 02:30 I'm A Loser
8 Raise Your Hand Eddie Floyd 02:24 Knock On Wood
9 Certain Girl Earl Gaines. 02:24 The Lost Soul Tapes
10 Frankenstein Walk Gene "Bowlegs" Miller 02:33 Legacy Of Gene "Bowlegs" Miller
11 Harlem River Drive (Theme) Harlem River Drive 04:00 Harlem River Drive
12 Ship Inside A Bottle Kylie Auldist 04:27 Made Of Stone
13 Sing A Simple Song The Budos Band 03:19 The Budos Band
14 i can't stand the rain Graham Central Station 06:09 The Larry Graham & Graham Central Station Anthology Disc 1
15 11 Pelican Bay Iguanas 04:30
16 Blind Faith Izo FitzRoy 05:12 How The Mighty Fall
17 Help Yourself The Undisputed Truth 03:16 Down To Earth
18 16 Shots Mykia Jovan 04:50 Elliyahu
19 Power Of Fear Tony Curtis 04:04 The Redemption Project
20 Squeezebox Money Chicha 03:52 Chicha Summit
21 Dead And Gone 79ers Gang 04:03 pre release
22 Turn To Gold (Feat Alina Amuri & Luthor) Professor Wouassa 08:26 Dangerous Koko!
23 03 How Far We Come Soul Brass Band 04:19 Levels
24 Soul Power (Pt 1 & 2) TJ KIRK- 04:25 Funk Drops Breaks, Nuggets And Rarities From The Vaults Of Atlantic
25 Ten Eight Seven Haggis Horns 04:09 Return Of The Haggis advance
26 Who's The King Joseph Henry 03:01 Keb Darge Presents: Funk For The 21st Century
27 My Mind Set Me Free Pt.1 House Guests 03:25 Movement Vol.2
28 Let's Get Small Trouble Funk 05:14 Go Go Crankin'
29 Hot Saucer (feat. Musiq Soulchild & Big Daddy Kane) Bootsy Collins 04:55 World Wide Funk
30 Carry You The Teskey Brothers 04:33 Run Home Slow

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2022 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.