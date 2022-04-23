Rhythm Room 04/22/22

1 Fever The Pazant Brothers 02:48 The Brothers Funk

2 unhappy people Carl bean & universal love 04:52 All we need is love

3 Unlock Your Mind The Staples 03:21 Unlock Your Mind '78

4 What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted Baby Washington 03:10 Atlantic Unearthed: Soul Sisters

5 The Preacher Alton Ellis 02:16 45

6 Out In The Country David Ruffin 03:36 David - Unreleased LP & More

7 Feet Start Walking Doris Duke 02:30 I'm A Loser

8 Raise Your Hand Eddie Floyd 02:24 Knock On Wood

9 Certain Girl Earl Gaines. 02:24 The Lost Soul Tapes

10 Frankenstein Walk Gene "Bowlegs" Miller 02:33 Legacy Of Gene "Bowlegs" Miller

11 Harlem River Drive (Theme) Harlem River Drive 04:00 Harlem River Drive

12 Ship Inside A Bottle Kylie Auldist 04:27 Made Of Stone

13 Sing A Simple Song The Budos Band 03:19 The Budos Band

14 i can't stand the rain Graham Central Station 06:09 The Larry Graham & Graham Central Station Anthology Disc 1

15 11 Pelican Bay Iguanas 04:30

16 Blind Faith Izo FitzRoy 05:12 How The Mighty Fall

17 Help Yourself The Undisputed Truth 03:16 Down To Earth

18 16 Shots Mykia Jovan 04:50 Elliyahu

19 Power Of Fear Tony Curtis 04:04 The Redemption Project

20 Squeezebox Money Chicha 03:52 Chicha Summit

21 Dead And Gone 79ers Gang 04:03 pre release

22 Turn To Gold (Feat Alina Amuri & Luthor) Professor Wouassa 08:26 Dangerous Koko!

23 03 How Far We Come Soul Brass Band 04:19 Levels

24 Soul Power (Pt 1 & 2) TJ KIRK- 04:25 Funk Drops Breaks, Nuggets And Rarities From The Vaults Of Atlantic

25 Ten Eight Seven Haggis Horns 04:09 Return Of The Haggis advance

26 Who's The King Joseph Henry 03:01 Keb Darge Presents: Funk For The 21st Century

27 My Mind Set Me Free Pt.1 House Guests 03:25 Movement Vol.2

28 Let's Get Small Trouble Funk 05:14 Go Go Crankin'

29 Hot Saucer (feat. Musiq Soulchild & Big Daddy Kane) Bootsy Collins 04:55 World Wide Funk

30 Carry You The Teskey Brothers 04:33 Run Home Slow