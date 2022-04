In Memoriam: Grandpa Elliot Small

Memorial second line for Grandpa Elliot Small on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Shot by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Memorial second line for Grandpa Elliot Small on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Shot by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Memorial second line for Grandpa Elliot Small on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Memorial second line for Grandpa Elliot Small exits Armstrong Park on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Memorial second line for Grandpa Elliot Small on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Memorial second line for Grandpa Elliot Small on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Memorial second line for Grandpa Elliot Small on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Memorial second line for Grandpa Elliot Small on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Memorial second line for Grandpa Elliot Small on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Memorial second line for Grandpa Elliot Small on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Memorial second line for Grandpa Elliot Small on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Memorial second line for Grandpa Elliot Small on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.