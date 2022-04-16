Rhythm Room 04/15/22

1 Walking Thru Jerusalem Corporation 02:55 Solid Gold From The Vaults Vol. 4

2 Praise the Lord Abiodun Oyewole 06:05 Gratitude

3 Set Me Free Arthur Alexander 02:55 The Monument Years

4 Rhythm! The Impressions 02:44 45

5 Everybody Plays The Fool The Chosen Few 03:28 Hit After Hit

6 Go On Fool Ruth Brown 04:32 City of Dreams: A Coll of New Orleans Music

7 Hold on Hold Out George Jackson 03:37 More Lost Soul Gems from Sounds of Memphis

8 Mercy Betty Lavette 02:38 45 Phobia

9 Gonna Send You Back To Georgia James Carr 02:16 The Complete Goldwax Singles Vol. 3 1967-1970

10 Railroad Man Bill Withers 06:28 +'Justments

11 Law Of The Land (Alternate Mix) Temptations 04:56 The Alternate Album - Vol 2

12 Move on Up The Dynamics 05:59 Version Excursions

13 War Is Coming War 06:51 Barrio Nuevo: Latin Funk, Rock

14 Mighty Mighty Dollar Bill Swamp Dogg 05:01 Gag A Maggot

15 If 6 Was 9 Axiom Funk 06:00 Funkcronomicon [Disc 1]

16 Safe from Harm Horace Andy 04:53 Midnight Rocker

17 Run Around feat. Fred Wesley & Anthony Joseph Mop Mop 05:18 Mop Mop

18 04. ignorance Gyedu-Blay Ambolley 07:28 11 Street, sekond

19 Roy's Har - Groove The Soul Rebels 04:20 No More Parades

20 LET'S GET DOWN TONIGHT (SINGLE) ERICA FALLS 04:31

21 Everybody's Broke Herbie Hancock 07:12 Mr Funk

22 All Wrapped Up In One (Fast Version) TTED All Stars 05:21 12"

23 Pleasure ThunderSOUL Orchestra 03:43 528-0728

24 Gumbo Ya Ya Speedometer 02:40 Downtown Funk 74

25 Do The Dirt The Meters 02:37 Cabbage Alley '72

26 I Don't Want To Do Wrong Gladys Knight & The Pips 03:25 Hitsville USA: The Motown Singles Collection 1959-1971