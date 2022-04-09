Rhythm Room 04/09/22

1 Baby Cakes Pancho Villa 01:57 Instrumentals Soul-Style Vol. 02 CD1

2 He'll Make a Way (Trust in the Lord) Pastor Champion 02:41 I Just Want to Be a Good Man

3 Serve Somebody Booker t & the m.g.'s 02:41 Volt Soul Singles Volume 2- 1968-1971 - Disc 3

4 I Found A Love (Chess 2125) Etta James 03:28 I Prefer You (Singles + Rarities 1955-82)

5 Dont Fight It Freddie Notes & The Rudies 02:26 Unity

6 Stop Knocking Ruth Brown 05:11 Brown Black & Beautiful

7 If You Need Love Curtis Johnson 02:30 Deep & Gritty The Sound Of The City Vol 9: New Orleans Part 2

8 Love Chain Candi Staton 03:04 Evidence; The Complete Fame Record Masters (disc 2)

9 You Turned Out The Light Clifford Curry 02:11 She Shot A Hole In My Soul

10 See-Saw Don Covay 03:01 Mercy / See-Saw

11 Ride with Me Aaron Frazer 03:53 Introducing...

12 Show Me Swamp Dogg 04:31 I Need a Job... So I Can Buy More Auto-Tune

13 07 Papillon de Nuit (1644) copy tanika charles 03:01

14 Smooth Operator Gonzo 04:19 Rocksteady

15 Everything.s Gonna Be Alright Bobby Womack 07:04 The Womack Live (1-9) Safety Zone (10-17)

16 Buddha Macy Gray 04:13 Ruby

17 This Man Robert Cray 05:07 That's What I Heard

18 This Must Be Hell Horace Andy 03:34 Midnight Rocker

19 My Life Abiodun Oyewole 03:52 Gratitude

20 Living the Life of a Dreamer Alice Russell 05:04 Pot of Gold

21 Million Miles From Home Keziah Jones 03:58 African Space Craft

22 N.E.P.A. Tony Allen 07:43 Eager Hands And Restless Feet: Best Of Tony Allen

23 Why Your Feet Hurt Rebirth Brass Band 04:10 Rebirth Of New Orleans

24 money copy Amazin' Five 03:28

25 The Monkey That Became President, Pt. 1 Brotherhood 03:31 Funky Funky New Orleans Vol. 04

26 Romeo (Hope You're Feeling Better) Mutiny 05:02 Mutiny On The Mamaship

27 06 - Come To The Go-Go E.U. 04:51 Livin' Large

28 Pull My Coat Eddie Jacobs Exchange 02:49 Breakdown! Funk, Soul, Groove & Grind

29 08 Ain't Loving One Another (feat John McCallum) Haggis Horns 04:47 Stand Up For Love

30 Release Me Esther Phillips 04:49 Burnin'