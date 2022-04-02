Rhythm Room 04/02/22

1 Nassau daddy Jamo Thomas 02:24 Jamo Thomas
2 Glory Glory Johnny Ray Daniels 04:50 Sacred Soul Of North Carolina
3 Simple Man Pops Staples 03:24 Father Father
4 I've Got A Problem Bobby Bland 04:39 Blues You Can Use
5 First Cut Is The Deepest J.C. Lodge 03:35 Telephone Love
6 i weep B.B. Brown 02:25 Stompin' 9
7 You Keep Me Hanging On Bonnie & Sheila 02:44 (King 6352a)
8 Roll With The Punches Lonnie Youngblood 02:24 The Best Of Loma Records: The Rise And Fall Of A 1960's Soul Label
9 Ain't That Groovy Carolyn Franklin 02:49 45
10 Right on Time copy Mia Borders 03:24
11 Watch Dog Esther Phillips 02:10 Brand New Day
12 Mixed Up, Shook Up Girl WILLY DeVILLE 05:55 Live
13 The Slums Donny Hathaway 05:12 Extension Of A Man
14 Whose Business? Carleen Anderson 05:12 Soul Providence
15 Losing and Winning PM Warson 04:10 True Story
16 Colored Man Singin' the Blues! Adam Falcon 03:57 Black Lives: From Generation to Generation
17 Stoned, Pt. 1 Lewis Taylor 04:53 Stoned '04
18 Togetherness Nicole Willis & UMO Jazz Orchestra 03:43 My Name Is Nicole Willis
19 If Your Looking For Trouble Mighty Diamonds 04:11 If Your Looking For Trouble
20 Cura Cura Bareto 04:06 El Amor No Es Para Los Débiles
21 Oil On The Water Nona Hendryx 04:32 Mutatis Mutandis
22 Prime Resources London Afrobeat Collective 06:00 Humans
23 All Blues Free Spirits Brass Band 03:24 New Verses Please
24 Fopp Ohio Players 03:55 Honey
25 Pick Up The Pieces One By One Osaka Monaurail 05:05 Reality for the People
26 Mama Feelgood Martha High & Speedometer 03:54 Soul Overdue
27 Sortabad Stro Elliot & James Brown 04:41 Black & Loud: James Brown Reimagined By Stro Elliot
28 Dream Team Michael Franti & Spearhead 04:44 Home
29 Most of the Time Bettye LaVette 05:17 Chimes of Freedom: The Songs of Bob Dylan - DISC 1