Rhythm Room 04/02/22

1 Nassau daddy Jamo Thomas 02:24 Jamo Thomas

2 Glory Glory Johnny Ray Daniels 04:50 Sacred Soul Of North Carolina

3 Simple Man Pops Staples 03:24 Father Father

4 I've Got A Problem Bobby Bland 04:39 Blues You Can Use

5 First Cut Is The Deepest J.C. Lodge 03:35 Telephone Love

6 i weep B.B. Brown 02:25 Stompin' 9

7 You Keep Me Hanging On Bonnie & Sheila 02:44 (King 6352a)

8 Roll With The Punches Lonnie Youngblood 02:24 The Best Of Loma Records: The Rise And Fall Of A 1960's Soul Label

9 Ain't That Groovy Carolyn Franklin 02:49 45

10 Right on Time copy Mia Borders 03:24

11 Watch Dog Esther Phillips 02:10 Brand New Day

12 Mixed Up, Shook Up Girl WILLY DeVILLE 05:55 Live

13 The Slums Donny Hathaway 05:12 Extension Of A Man

14 Whose Business? Carleen Anderson 05:12 Soul Providence

15 Losing and Winning PM Warson 04:10 True Story

16 Colored Man Singin' the Blues! Adam Falcon 03:57 Black Lives: From Generation to Generation

17 Stoned, Pt. 1 Lewis Taylor 04:53 Stoned '04

18 Togetherness Nicole Willis & UMO Jazz Orchestra 03:43 My Name Is Nicole Willis

19 If Your Looking For Trouble Mighty Diamonds 04:11 If Your Looking For Trouble

20 Cura Cura Bareto 04:06 El Amor No Es Para Los Débiles

21 Oil On The Water Nona Hendryx 04:32 Mutatis Mutandis

22 Prime Resources London Afrobeat Collective 06:00 Humans

23 All Blues Free Spirits Brass Band 03:24 New Verses Please

24 Fopp Ohio Players 03:55 Honey

25 Pick Up The Pieces One By One Osaka Monaurail 05:05 Reality for the People

26 Mama Feelgood Martha High & Speedometer 03:54 Soul Overdue

27 Sortabad Stro Elliot & James Brown 04:41 Black & Loud: James Brown Reimagined By Stro Elliot

28 Dream Team Michael Franti & Spearhead 04:44 Home

29 Most of the Time Bettye LaVette 05:17 Chimes of Freedom: The Songs of Bob Dylan - DISC 1