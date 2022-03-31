Celebrating Louisiana GRAMMY noms on Louisiana Music Party Friday at noon

Tune in Friday at noon as host Bill DeTurk celebrates the 2022 Louisiana GRAMMY nominees with over an hour of nominated music with ties to Louisiana!

Highlights include a focus on four of the five Best Regional Roots Music Album nominations (the other is from Hawaii), a lot from Jon Batiste, who leads this year's nominations with 11 total, and much more!

This is Corey Ledet performing 'Mom Sue' at the Louisiana Cajun Zydeco Festival on July 10, 2021. Corey is nominated in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category for Corey Ledet Zydeco.