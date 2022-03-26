Rhythm Room 03/25/22

1 Wanaoh Black Heat 03:55 What It Is!: Funky Soul and Rare Grooves (Disc 4)

2 Freedom for the Stallion Amy Helm 03:23 This Too Shall Light

3 One River to Cross Dedicated Men of Zion 03:08 The Devil Don't Like It

4 Struttin' On Sunday (1970's recordings) Aaron Neville 03:44 For The Good Times: The Allen Toussaint Sessions (1968-1977)

5 Working Kind (Chokin' Kind) John Holt 02:47 John Holt Like A Bolt

6 Beware Ann Peebles 03:05 Tellin' it

7 Somebody's Been Sleeping 100 Proof Aged In Soul 04:10 Somebody's Been Sleeping (LP)

8 Doing For The One I Love Bettye Swann 02:45 Part III - The Fame & Atlantic Years

9 Too Many Cooks 8th Day 02:40 8th Day

10 How About That? Jimmy McCracklin 02:14 The Stinger Man

11 Culture Or Vulture Shirley Davis and the Silverbacks 03:52

12 Stupid Bobby Womack 03:52 The Bravest Man in the Universe

13 Bad News Aaron Frazer 03:49 Introducing...

14 Sheba Baby Barbara Mason & Monk Higgins 03:31 Sheba, Baby - Queen Of The Private Eyes '75

15 Resistance Will Guehoun 04:42 Situation

16 Someone Else Kendra Morris 03:22 Nine Lives

17 False Faces Billy Paul 06:48 Whats The Word  Socially Conscious Soul Music - Backbeats

18 Cannot Find A Way Curtis Mayfield 07:08 Got To Find A Way

19 01_Creation (East LA) feat. Jimetta Rose Quantic Presents The Western Transient 06:11 Creation (East L.A.) feat. Jimetta Rose

20 Pagabirawa (Une Femme Ou Un Homme ?) Kandy Guira 03:26 Nagtaba

21 Follow Your Path Soothsayers 05:56 Lost City

22 No Diggity Hackney Colliery Band 04:43 Hackney Colliery Band

23 we got love 4th coming 02:43 strange things anthology (1970-1974)

24 Fatbackin' Fatback Band 03:15 Dope Funk, Pyschedelic Soul And Acid Jazz From NYC '70-'74

25 Hard Times Eugene Blacknell & the New Breed 03:19 We Can't Take Life for Granted

26 Kohoutek Father's Children 04:54 Black Art + Machine Gun Funk Vol. 3

27 T.L.C. Average White Band 07:58 Show Your Hand

28 b5. if you wanna laugh H andrews congregation 03:20 Inner Thoughts

29 If You Ain't Cheating Brother Tyrone 05:00 Mindbender