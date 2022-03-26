Rhythm Room 03/25/22

1 Wanaoh Black Heat 03:55 What It Is!: Funky Soul and Rare Grooves (Disc 4)
2 Freedom for the Stallion Amy Helm 03:23 This Too Shall Light
3 One River to Cross Dedicated Men of Zion 03:08 The Devil Don't Like It
4 Struttin' On Sunday (1970's recordings) Aaron Neville 03:44 For The Good Times: The Allen Toussaint Sessions (1968-1977)
5 Working Kind (Chokin' Kind) John Holt 02:47 John Holt Like A Bolt
6 Beware Ann Peebles 03:05 Tellin' it
7 Somebody's Been Sleeping 100 Proof Aged In Soul 04:10 Somebody's Been Sleeping (LP)
8 Doing For The One I Love Bettye Swann 02:45 Part III - The Fame & Atlantic Years
9 Too Many Cooks 8th Day 02:40 8th Day
10 How About That? Jimmy McCracklin 02:14 The Stinger Man
11 Culture Or Vulture Shirley Davis and the Silverbacks 03:52
12 Stupid Bobby Womack 03:52 The Bravest Man in the Universe
13 Bad News Aaron Frazer 03:49 Introducing...
14 Sheba Baby Barbara Mason & Monk Higgins 03:31 Sheba, Baby - Queen Of The Private Eyes '75
15 Resistance Will Guehoun 04:42 Situation
16 Someone Else Kendra Morris 03:22 Nine Lives
17 False Faces Billy Paul 06:48 Whats The Word Socially Conscious Soul Music - Backbeats
18 Cannot Find A Way Curtis Mayfield 07:08 Got To Find A Way
19 01_Creation (East LA) feat. Jimetta Rose Quantic Presents The Western Transient 06:11 Creation (East L.A.) feat. Jimetta Rose
20 Pagabirawa (Une Femme Ou Un Homme ?) Kandy Guira 03:26 Nagtaba
21 Follow Your Path Soothsayers 05:56 Lost City
22 No Diggity Hackney Colliery Band 04:43 Hackney Colliery Band
23 we got love 4th coming 02:43 strange things anthology (1970-1974)
24 Fatbackin' Fatback Band 03:15 Dope Funk, Pyschedelic Soul And Acid Jazz From NYC '70-'74
25 Hard Times Eugene Blacknell & the New Breed 03:19 We Can't Take Life for Granted
26 Kohoutek Father's Children 04:54 Black Art + Machine Gun Funk Vol. 3
27 T.L.C. Average White Band 07:58 Show Your Hand
28 b5. if you wanna laugh H andrews congregation 03:20 Inner Thoughts
29 If You Ain't Cheating Brother Tyrone 05:00 Mindbender