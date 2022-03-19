Rhythm Room 03/18/22

1 04 - Theme from Shaft Prophets of Soul 05:24 Prophet of Soul Gregory James Edition
2 We Will Work Faith & Harmony 02:54 Sacred Soul Of North Carolina
3 I'm Going Home Dedicated Men of Zion 03:56 The Devil Don't Like It
4 The Masquerade Is Over Dobby Dobson - 03:06 You Can't Wine
5 Gone Too Far Allen Toussaint 03:30 45
6 It Ain't Necessary Mamie Galore 02:13 45
7 If Walls Could Talk (Checker 1226) Little Milton 03:09 45
8 Leaving Here (Pt. 1) PM Warson 02:21 Dig Deep Repeat
9 05 Rent Free (1644) tanika charles 02:19
10 Sally go round the roses La Clave 03:08 La Clave
11 Justified Esther Phillips 05:32 Home Is Where The Hatred Is: The Kudus Years 1971-1977
12 Firehouse Rock Wailing Souls 04:12 Down in Jamaica, 40 Years of VP Records CD1
13 Money I$ King Lee Fields & The Expressions 03:19 My World
14 Stay Broke Boukou Groove 04:32 A Lil' Bouko In Your Cup
15 Going Straight Crazy (feat. Princess Shaw) Galactic 03:29 Already Ready Already
16 Hymn Of The Big Wheel Massive Attack 06:37 Blue Lines
17 Maliba Fatoumata Diawara 03:32 Maliba
18 Tanty Lynn Anthony Joseph & The Spasm Band 06:08 Rubber Orchestras
19 Evil Ways Ozomatli 03:28 Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica
20 Santa Cruzin' The Soul Rebels 04:35 Let Your Mind Be Free
21 Don't Follow Fashion Oghene Kologbo & Afrobeat Academy 04:09 Remember Fela Anikulapo Kuti
22 Grand Theft Chocolate Milk 05:30 We're all in this together
23 Greenbacks (Featuring Shirley Davis) Deep Street Soul 02:52 Deep Street Soul
24 Triple Funk Dyke & The Blazers 03:09 We Got More Soul: Phoenix 1967-1968 CD1
25 Ain't That Peculiar (Feat. Sly Stone, El Debarge & The P-Funk All-Stars) George Clinton 04:36 George Clinton & His Gangsters Of Love
26 Got to Give It Up Brian Culbertson 04:54 Funk!
27 Get Up Off Stro Elliot & James Brown 03:30 Black & Loud: James Brown Reimagined By Stro Elliot
28 Natural High (Bonus Extended Version) Bloodstone 06:00 Natural High