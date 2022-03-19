Rhythm Room 03/18/22

1 04 - Theme from Shaft Prophets of Soul 05:24 Prophet of Soul Gregory James Edition

2 We Will Work Faith & Harmony 02:54 Sacred Soul Of North Carolina

3 I'm Going Home Dedicated Men of Zion 03:56 The Devil Don't Like It

4 The Masquerade Is Over Dobby Dobson - 03:06 You Can't Wine

5 Gone Too Far Allen Toussaint 03:30 45

6 It Ain't Necessary Mamie Galore 02:13 45

7 If Walls Could Talk (Checker 1226) Little Milton 03:09 45

8 Leaving Here (Pt. 1) PM Warson 02:21 Dig Deep Repeat

9 05 Rent Free (1644) tanika charles 02:19

10 Sally go round the roses La Clave 03:08 La Clave

11 Justified Esther Phillips 05:32 Home Is Where The Hatred Is: The Kudus Years 1971-1977

12 Firehouse Rock Wailing Souls 04:12 Down in Jamaica, 40 Years of VP Records CD1

13 Money I$ King Lee Fields & The Expressions 03:19 My World

14 Stay Broke Boukou Groove 04:32 A Lil' Bouko In Your Cup

15 Going Straight Crazy (feat. Princess Shaw) Galactic 03:29 Already Ready Already

16 Hymn Of The Big Wheel Massive Attack 06:37 Blue Lines

17 Maliba Fatoumata Diawara 03:32 Maliba

18 Tanty Lynn Anthony Joseph & The Spasm Band 06:08 Rubber Orchestras

19 Evil Ways Ozomatli 03:28 Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica

20 Santa Cruzin' The Soul Rebels 04:35 Let Your Mind Be Free

21 Don't Follow Fashion Oghene Kologbo & Afrobeat Academy 04:09 Remember Fela Anikulapo Kuti

22 Grand Theft Chocolate Milk 05:30 We're all in this together

23 Greenbacks (Featuring Shirley Davis) Deep Street Soul 02:52 Deep Street Soul

24 Triple Funk Dyke & The Blazers 03:09 We Got More Soul: Phoenix 1967-1968 CD1

25 Ain't That Peculiar (Feat. Sly Stone, El Debarge & The P-Funk All-Stars) George Clinton 04:36 George Clinton & His Gangsters Of Love

26 Got to Give It Up Brian Culbertson 04:54 Funk!

27 Get Up Off Stro Elliot & James Brown 03:30 Black & Loud: James Brown Reimagined By Stro Elliot

28 Natural High (Bonus Extended Version) Bloodstone 06:00 Natural High