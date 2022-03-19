Rhythm Room 03/18/22

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: March 19th, 2022
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 04 - Theme from Shaft Prophets of Soul 05:24 Prophet of Soul Gregory James Edition
2 We Will Work Faith & Harmony 02:54 Sacred Soul Of North Carolina
3 I'm Going Home Dedicated Men of Zion 03:56 The Devil Don't Like It
4 The Masquerade Is Over Dobby Dobson - 03:06 You Can't Wine
5 Gone Too Far Allen Toussaint 03:30 45
6 It Ain't Necessary Mamie Galore 02:13 45
7 If Walls Could Talk (Checker 1226) Little Milton 03:09 45
8 Leaving Here (Pt. 1) PM Warson 02:21 Dig Deep Repeat
9 05 Rent Free (1644) tanika charles 02:19
10 Sally go round the roses La Clave 03:08 La Clave
11 Justified Esther Phillips 05:32 Home Is Where The Hatred Is: The Kudus Years 1971-1977
12 Firehouse Rock Wailing Souls 04:12 Down in Jamaica, 40 Years of VP Records CD1
13 Money I$ King Lee Fields & The Expressions 03:19 My World
14 Stay Broke Boukou Groove 04:32 A Lil' Bouko In Your Cup
15 Going Straight Crazy (feat. Princess Shaw) Galactic 03:29 Already Ready Already
16 Hymn Of The Big Wheel Massive Attack 06:37 Blue Lines
17 Maliba Fatoumata Diawara 03:32 Maliba
18 Tanty Lynn Anthony Joseph & The Spasm Band 06:08 Rubber Orchestras
19 Evil Ways Ozomatli 03:28 Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica
20 Santa Cruzin' The Soul Rebels 04:35 Let Your Mind Be Free
21 Don't Follow Fashion Oghene Kologbo & Afrobeat Academy 04:09 Remember Fela Anikulapo Kuti
22 Grand Theft Chocolate Milk 05:30 We're all in this together
23 Greenbacks (Featuring Shirley Davis) Deep Street Soul 02:52 Deep Street Soul
24 Triple Funk Dyke & The Blazers 03:09 We Got More Soul: Phoenix 1967-1968 CD1
25 Ain't That Peculiar (Feat. Sly Stone, El Debarge & The P-Funk All-Stars) George Clinton 04:36 George Clinton & His Gangsters Of Love
26 Got to Give It Up Brian Culbertson 04:54 Funk!
27 Get Up Off Stro Elliot & James Brown 03:30 Black & Loud: James Brown Reimagined By Stro Elliot
28 Natural High (Bonus Extended Version) Bloodstone 06:00 Natural High

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2022 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.