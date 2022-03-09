Video: Kevin O'Day & Live Animals at WWOZ, Nov. 2014

Published on: March 9th, 2022

New Orleans drummer Kevin O'Day has passed. Kevin was a well-known figure in the New Orleans music scene for decades and he performed with many groups including The Single Atom Theory, Kevin O'Day & Live Animals, and Midnite Disturbers. He also owned KODSquared Entertainment Group and was a music writer and editor for local publications. He performed numerous times on the air at WWOZ, including this set with his band, Live Animals, on November 10, 2014.

WWOZ sends its best wishes to his family and many friends at this difficult time.

Topic tags: 
Recent Video Streams, In Memoriam

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2022 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.