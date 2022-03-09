Video: Kevin O'Day & Live Animals at WWOZ, Nov. 2014

New Orleans drummer Kevin O'Day has passed. Kevin was a well-known figure in the New Orleans music scene for decades and he performed with many groups including The Single Atom Theory, Kevin O'Day & Live Animals, and Midnite Disturbers. He also owned KODSquared Entertainment Group and was a music writer and editor for local publications. He performed numerous times on the air at WWOZ, including this set with his band, Live Animals, on November 10, 2014.

WWOZ sends its best wishes to his family and many friends at this difficult time.